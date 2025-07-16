Why Raymond Boodarian killed American Idol's Robin Kaye, husband Thomas Deluca in Encino shooting

Raymond Boodarian, a 22-year-old from Encino, Los Angeles, was arrested for the murders of ‘American Idol’ music supervisor Robin Kaye and her husband, Thomas Deluca. The couple, aged 70, were found killed during a welfare check on Monday. Raymond Boodarian is the suspect in Robin Kaye and Thomas Deluca's shooting(Unsplash)

The crime is believed to have transpired on July 10. The Los Angeles Police Department reportedly got two calls of a possible burglary on the same day at the Encino residence, when a man was spotted jumping the fence.

However, when police investigated, they didn't see any signs of burglary. The cops even flew a helicopter over the residence. The house was described as highly fortified with eight-foot walls with spikes.

Also Read | Was UC Berkeley professor Przemyslaw Jeziorski victim of contract killing? Police investigate

How did Raymond Boodarian enter the house?

Footage reviewed later by the cops showed Boodarian scaling the fence and then entering through what seemed like an unlocked door. He was in the house for a good thirty minutes before the victims arrived.

Why did Raymond Boodarian kill the couple?

Boodarian is accused of shooting the couple in the head, but the motive remains unclear to law enforcement. “We're looking into multiple avenues on what the motive may be,” LAPD Lt Guy Golan said, as per AOL.

While Boodarian is believed to have been burglarising the home when the couple arrived, leading to an altercation that resulted in their deaths, Golan said the house did not appear to be ransacked.

Earlier, cops had told the publication that they didn't believe Boodarian knew the victims, and he was not a suspect in any other burglaries.

ABC News, meanwhile, reported that while Boodarian did not seem to have connections to any burglary rings and didn't seem to be working with anyone else either. The publication, however, noted that the accused does have a criminal record.

Their pool cleaner shared that this is not the first time the couple's house has been burgled. “More than one month ago, I came and the guy came out and told me somebody break in, and they have little dogs, and the dogs keep barking, he wake up, and the people run away,” Mauro Quintero told ABC News.