‘Will be bigger than internet’: Trump advocates for AI amid ‘doomsday’ warnings, calls them ‘hoax’

Branding himself as a “hoax buster”, the US President wrote, “I am the Hoax Buster, and I’m right now breaking another Hoax — That AI is going to take over, consume, and destroy the World, and that Robots will be marching into our Cities, and getting rid of us all! This is even wilder than the RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA HOAX, or the Global Warming Scam.”

In one of his latest posts related to the issue, Trump said that the idea of artificial intelligence taking over is “wilder” than the “global warming scam”.

United States President Donald Trump's offensive against the "AI doomsday" warning intensified on Monday (local time) after he made a series of posts on Truth Social claiming that it was just a “hoax” and that he was a “hoax buster”.

How does Trump's stance on AI differ from that of other tech leaders?

How does Trump's stance on AI differ from that of other tech leaders?

Also read: Trump slams AI critics after Anthropic CEO, OpenAI chief raise alarm: ‘Negative forces’

The discussion over the potation of AI has emerged after a former Anthropic researcher, Jacob Coxon, quit the company made big claims including that AI could “kill humanity by the end of the decade” and that Anthropic and OpenAI were “gambling with our lives.”

Following calls to curb the pace of development of the tech and multiple AI scientists quitting citing similar issues, heads of three of the biggest AI firms, Anthropic’s Dario Amodei, OpenAI’s Sam Altman, and xAI’s Elon Musk, have agreed in public that the world needs to slow down AI development.

Also read: ‘Only control AI needs is high IQ President’: Trump after calls for new rules, terms concerns ‘sick conspiracy’

‘AI will be bigger than oil, gold, diamonds’ The US President, amid the uproar over the AI tech and its potential dangers, stood firm on his stance that this was a narrative being promoted by people who don't want to see the United States grow.

He reiterated multiple times in his different posts that it was just a “hoax” just like "climate change".

“The people that say AI is going to destroy the World, and that Data Centers are bad for your neighborhood, are the same people that said, just a short time ago, that the World would be extinguished by “Climate Change.” That HOAX never worked out for them, and now they’re on to the next one. These people are Revolutionaries, but Revolutionaries for a Bad and Evil Cause. Soon you’ll find out they’re working for people that do not have the best interests of the United States in mind!” Trump wrote in one of the posts.

Also read: AI ‘doomsday’ debate: Why Dario Amodei, Sam Altman and Elon Musk are worried about ‘superintelligence’

In another, he said that China has made it clear it would “not stand in the way” of AI and Google was setting up a plant in Finland because it was “too difficult” to get permissions in the US.

Trump said that he was not happy about this and wants people to change the way they look at AI.

The US President claimed that AI and data centres “will be the Greatest Economic Development Engine in History ­­— Bigger than Oil, Gold, Diamonds, or even the Internet.”

In one more post, Trump attributed the “outburst” against AI to United States's progress and lead in the sector as compared to “every other country”.

"Don’t kill the Golden Goose!" he wrote.