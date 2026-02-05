Will Forte in Epstein files: Mail seeking permission for SNL alum to spend ‘3 nights with Jessica' surfaces

Will Forte, the American actor and comedian, appeared in the Epstein files. The Justice Department released the final tranche of documents pertaining to late convicted child sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein, on Friday. Actor Will Forte's name was mentioned in the Epstein files. (X/@OrvilleIV)

Two documents linked to Forte could be found on the database made accessible by the DOJ. One of them was an invitation extended to Epstein to celebrate the success of the movie Nebraska. Forte was in the film alongside Bruce Dern.

A mail to Epstein reads, “I'm sure you have heard by now about the wonderful performances Bruce Dern and Will Forte give in Alexander Payne's NEBRASKA. Bruce Dern was the recipient of the 2013 Best Actor award in Cannes.”

Also Read | Jeffrey Epstein ate babies? Bizarre cannibalism claim rises amid Gabriela Rico Jiménez's video; ‘Roseann Barr was right’ “Please join them in celebration of their performances at the Paris theater on Wednesday, November 6th. It is an absolute joy to watch them work together. Their heartfelt father/son relationship translates into the universal language of family love,” it continued, calling Epstein for a special screening.

What the email to Epstein about Will Forte says While this was a passing mention of Forte, another email to Epstein came from Lesley Groff, a member of his inner circle. The mail exchange, which took place in 2013, saw Groff seeking permission for Forte to ‘stay for three nights’.

“Will Forte is the name of my pal,” Groff wrote to Epstein in June, adding if it was ‘ok for Will to stay with’ someone, with the DOJ having redacted the name.

However, the name is mentioned in a follow-up message from Groff. “The friend is due to arrive tomorrow...! Ok for this close friend to stay with jessica for 3 nights?,” the documented exchange states.

To this, Epstein had replied it was okay, but to make sure there was no ‘drugs or drink’ in the apartment.

Forte has not responded to his name coming up in the documents and the Justice Department has made it clear that the mere mention of names is not proof of any wrongdoing.

A Reddit post noted “A couple of months after appearing in a sketch where his MacGruber character shows up in the Epstein files, Will Forte has shown up in the Epstein files.”