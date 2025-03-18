‘You can’t stay here’: White House trolls critics with deportation video as ’90s song ‘Closing Time’ plays in background

The official White House and US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) X accounts shared a meme video to troll critics of their latest measures. The video shows deportations as the popular ’90s song ‘Closing Time’ plays in the background. White House trolls critics with deportation video as ’90s song ‘Closing Time’ plays in background (@WhiteHouse/X)

“It’s closing time. We are making America safe again,” CBP said in its post.

The video was posted by the White House as well as US Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks and Customs and Border Protection. It shows shackled illegal immigrants being processed by authorities to the tune of ‘Semisonic’ lead singer Dan Wilson singing, “Closing time, you don’t have to go home but you can’t stay here.”

At one point, the clip cuts to show agents loading illegals on a plane to be deported while Wilson sings, “I know who I want to take me home.” The words Border Patrol are clearly visible.

‘We are unafraid to double down and to take responsibility’

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt talked about the video during a White House press briefing on Monday, March 17, saying it “sums up our immigration policy pretty well: You don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here.”

“The White House and our entire government clearly is leaning into the message of this president and we are unafraid to double down and to take responsibility and ownership of the serious decisions that are being made,” said Leavitt, as reported by the New York Post. “The president was elected with an overwhelming mandate to launch the largest, mass deportation campaign in American history. And that’s exactly what he is doing.”

Leavitt added that President Donald Trump continues to receive “overwhelming public support for the policies that he is enacting.” “So, we are unafraid to message effectively what the president is doing on a daily basis to make our, communities safer,” she said.

Meanwhile, a senior Trump administration official told Fox News that as many as 261 illegal immigrants were deported to El Salvador on Saturday, March 15 – 137 of them were removed via the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, 101 Venezuelans were removed via Title 8, 21 were Salvadoran MS-13 gang members, and two were MS-13 ringleaders and “special cases” for El Salvador.