Young Harris fan stumped by Charlie Kirk, watch him fumble as he fails to articulate her achievements

A recent Charlie Kirk video questioning Kamala Harris’ achievements blew up on TikTok just before election day. In the viral clip, a young Harris supporter admits he will vote for her in the elections. Following his admission, the conservative political activist asked him about the greatest accomplishment of the country's vice president. The long silence that followed his question piqued the netizen's interest. A viral TikTok video shows a young Kamala Harris supporter struggling to articulate her accomplishments. REUTERS/Go Nakamura(REUTERS)

Also Read: Big breather for Elon Musk, Trump's mate can continue his $1mn sweepstakes for swing state voters

Kirk questions Harris’ biggest achievements as VP

In the now-viral clip on TikTok, Kirk addressed what seemed to be a huge crowd of students when he questioned a male student with a mic “Are you voting for Kamala?” The student replied with “I am” followed by a wave of boos from the crowd to which Kirk chuckled. The young Harris supporter immediately said “Free speech, free speech” pointing towards the crowd and Kirlk replied, “Yeah, they have the freedom of speech to boo you. That’s right”.

The Harris supporter then asked Kirk “Do I have the freedom of speech? So if I boo them then it's freedom of speech” to which Kirk replied, “No, I just gave you 15 minutes of open mic.” He continued, “Ok just tell me, what is Kamala Harris’ greatest accomplishment”. The supporter tried to answer but stumbled upon a lot of words. He said, “The greatest accomplishment…oh I can’t definitively say…. it sort of…” when Kirk interrupted him and said, “Name an accomplishment of hers”.

After a few stutters to give a definitive answer, he cited her tenure as Attorney General of California, where she fought against insurance companies to prevent price gouging over which Kirk showed scepticism if it were a good reason to support her. The Turning Pont USA co-founder asked, “I am just wondering what she has done as vice president that makes you go like that’s my gal”. They explained that the Vice President's role is largely ceremonial, primarily serving as the president of the Senate, which raises questions about the necessity of the position.

Kirk said, “If it's just a ceremonial role, why do we even have a VP?” to which the supporter said, “That’s not the point,” after a moment of silence. Kirk then highlighted that Harris was given specific responsibilities, including managing border issues. But the supporter insisted that the VP “does not make individual decisions”. Kirk asked one final question to the Harris supporter “Do you think Kamala Harris has done an objectively good job at managing our borders” to which the supporter replied “No”. The clip concluded with “I appreciate the honesty. Thank you.”

Also Read: After AI Nostradamus, viral baby hippo Moo Deng also predicts US election winner

Netizens react to virak Kirk clip

With the election just hours away, netizens were quick to comment on the video as the Harris supporter struggled to justify his vote for Harris. A user on X wrote, “Kamala voters don't have a clue why they're even voting for her. She has zero accomplishments!” A second user wrote, “That kid just needs some friends. He's only doing what he thinks will get him approval.” A third user wrote, “I appreciate that he was honest. He could have just kept saying it wasn't her job but you did a good job making him think. I think there may be hope for him long term.”

Another user wrote, “Kamala's biggest accomplishment? For a little while people thought she worked at McDonald's," while a user wrote, “Wow this kid really wanted to come up with an answer you can see him trying. I applaud his honesty. I hope Charlie Kirk gave him food for thought.”