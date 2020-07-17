e-paper
US prepares push to reduce ‘unnecessary’ Covid-19 testing: Report

As per a Reuters tally, United States recorded more than 70,000 Covid-19 cases on Thursday

world Updated: Jul 17, 2020 08:02 IST
Reuters| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Test kits sit on a table as a healthcare professional prepares to take a sample at a United Memorial Medical Center site in Houston.
The United States is preparing to issue guidance on reducing “unnecessary” testing for Covid-19 as it works to reduce turnaround times for tests, a senior US health official said on Thursday.

Details of the guidance are still being hammered out but it would be aimed partly at discouraging Covid-19 patients who have completed home quarantine from getting retested before returning to work or school, said Brett Giroir, assistant secretary for health at the US Department of Health and Human Services.

1 million Covid-19 infections in India, toll nears 25,600
10 cities account for half of India’s active Covid-19 infections
UN designates Pakistan Taliban leader Noor Mehsud as global terrorist
Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam, 2 terrorists killed
Rahul Gandhi issues another warning, says India’s next million Covid-19 cases could come in weeks
Fauci optimistic for new Covid-19 treatment to be available by fall
‘Sourav was gutted’:Arun Lal on incident that propelled Ganguly for success
Neowise comet sighting likely this week
