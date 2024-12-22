US: Sacramento man beheads 1-year-old son after assaulting wife, mother-in-law; arrested

A 28-year-old man in California's Sacramento was arrested for allegedly beheading his one-year-old son, officials said. The 28-year-old Andrey Demskiy killed his son after engaging in domestic violence with his wife and mother-in-law. (X/Sacramento Sheriff - @sacsheriff)

In a statement on Saturday, the Sacramento County Sheriff's office said north patrol deputies responded to an early morning call for a family disturbance. Arriving outside the residence of the accused, Andrey Demskiy, the deputies found a woman who told them that her husband had assaulted her and her mother.

The woman's mother suffered ‘non-life threatening’ injuries and was taken to a hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The cops tried to talk and get Demskiy to step outside the residence. However, he refused to respond and surrender.

A short while later, once the deputies learnt that a one-year-old boy was alone in the house with Demskiy and was possibly harmed by him, they made a forced entry into the residence.

The accused turned uncooperative and violent towards the police, physically resisting the detention. Ultimately, the deputies took him into custody, only to discover a severed child's head in the bedroom where they held Demskiy from.

Following this, the Sheriff's Child Abuse Bureau Detectives were contacted about the case, and they responded to the scene along with crime scene investigators.

Based on their investigation, officials learnt that initially, Demskiy engaged in domestic violence with his wife and mother-in-law, who later left the residence and waited outside for the police.

Once they left the residence, Demskiy picked up a knife and beheaded his one-year-old son.

The accused has been arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail under the charges of murder, assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, and corporal injury on spouse in connection with the child's death, the LA Times reported, citing jail records.

Lodged in the county's main jail, Demskiy is ineligible for bail and is scheduled to appear in court on December 24.

Officially, the deceased child has not been identified yet. The Sheriff's office said the identification will be made by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as per the prescribed protocols.