e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 10, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US says consulate in China’s Wuhan to reopen in near future

US says consulate in China’s Wuhan to reopen in near future

The US State Department withdrew consulate staff and their families in late January after the Chinese government put the city under lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

world Updated: Jun 10, 2020 13:44 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Beijing
US intends to resume its consulate operations in Wuhan, said US envoy to China Branstad.
US intends to resume its consulate operations in Wuhan, said US envoy to China Branstad. (Reuters File/For Representative Purposes Only)
         

The United States will soon resume operations at its consulate in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus outbreak began late last year, the U.S. Embassy said on Wednesday.

US ambassador to China, Terry Branstad, “intends to resume operations in Wuhan in the near future”, Frank Witaker, minister counsellor for Public Affairs at the embassy, said in an email to Reuters, without giving a specific date.

The US State Department withdrew consulate staff and their families in late January after the Chinese government put the city under lockdown to curb the spread of the virus.

Wuhan, a central Chinese city with a population of about 11 million, has accounted for the majority of China’s coronavirus cases and deaths, though the epidemic has since subsided there and in other parts of the country.

Since apparently jumping to people in a Wuhan market selling wildlife, the coronavirus has spread globally, infecting more than 7 million people and killing more than 410,000.

tags
top news
‘Delhi L-G Baijal’s orders to be implemented’: CM Kejriwal on hospitals row
‘Delhi L-G Baijal’s orders to be implemented’: CM Kejriwal on hospitals row
Relief for Amrapali buyers, Supreme Court directs banks to release balance loan amount
Relief for Amrapali buyers, Supreme Court directs banks to release balance loan amount
Ladakh MP delivers biting response to Rahul Gandhi on China-occupied territory
Ladakh MP delivers biting response to Rahul Gandhi on China-occupied territory
Covid-19: Number of recoveries exceed active cases for first time
Covid-19: Number of recoveries exceed active cases for first time
Rajasthan says interstate movement to be ‘regulated’ as Covid-19 cases rise
Rajasthan says interstate movement to be ‘regulated’ as Covid-19 cases rise
Human eggs prefer some men’s sperm over others, claims study
Human eggs prefer some men’s sperm over others, claims study
Covid updates: Restaurants reopen in Bengaluru as per state govt guidelines
Covid updates: Restaurants reopen in Bengaluru as per state govt guidelines
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
Covid War Room: Uttarakhand CM’s medical & economic plan as India ‘unlocks’
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Arvind KejriwalCovid-19 DelhiPetrol Price

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In