e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / US says ready to try Pak terrorist Omar Sheikh in Daniel Pearl case

US says ready to try Pak terrorist Omar Sheikh in Daniel Pearl case

US State Department had also expressed deep concerns over the Sindh High Court ruling to release multiple terrorists responsible for the murder of Daniel Pearl.

world Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 14:56 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Asian News International | Posted by Kunal Gaurav
Washington
The Sindh High Court ordered putting the names of accused Ahmed Omer Saeed Shaikh and others in the exit control list (ECL).
The Sindh High Court ordered putting the names of accused Ahmed Omer Saeed Shaikh and others in the exit control list (ECL).(REUTERS)
         

The United States is ready to take custody of terrorist Omar Sheikh to stand trial in the American journalist Daniel Pearl’s abduction and murder case, said US Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A Rosen.

In a statement, Rosen said the judicial rulings reversing Omar Sheikh conviction and ordering his release are an “affront to terrorism victims everywhere”.

Rosen statement comes days after the Sindh High Court directed to release terrorist Sheikh, Fahad Naseem, Sheikh Adil and Salman Saqib, the accused in the abduction and murder case of US journalist Daniel Pearl.

In 2002, Pearl, the 38-year-old journalist of The Wall Street Journal’s South Asia bureau, was abducted and beheaded while he was in Pakistan investigating a story of terror groups’ links to Al Qaeda.

“...The separate judicial rulings reversing his conviction and ordering his release are an affront to terrorism victims everywhere. We remain grateful for the Pakistani government’s actions to appeal such rulings to ensure that he and his co-defendants are held accountable,” Rosen said on Tuesday.

“If, however, those efforts do not succeed, the United States stands ready to take custody of Omar Sheikh to stand trial here. We cannot allow him to evade justice for his role in Daniel Pearl’s abduction and murder,” he added.

US State Department had also expressed deep concerns over the Sindh High Court ruling to release multiple terrorists responsible for the murder of Daniel Pearl.

According to Daily Pakistan, the Sindh High Court also ordered putting the names of accused Ahmed Omer Saeed Shaikh and others in the exit control list (ECL).

The accused have been in jail for the last 18 years and ordered the accused to appear as and when the court summons them.

tags
top news
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
Serum Institute request for emergency use of Oxford vaccine to be considered today
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
Maharashtra: Covid-19 restrictions to continue till January 31
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
China’s Mission Nepal suffers a huge setback. PM Oli didn’t play ball
Haryana home minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital
Haryana home minister Anil Vij discharged from hospital
Ex-India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
Ex-India cricketer L Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP ahead of Tamil Nadu polls
US ranks low in genome sequencing of samples to detect UK-like variant
US ranks low in genome sequencing of samples to detect UK-like variant
Kangana Ranaut back in Mumbai, Congress tweets reminder for anti-drugs agency
Kangana Ranaut back in Mumbai, Congress tweets reminder for anti-drugs agency
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
Protest held outside Washington’s Canadian Embassy over death of Karima Baloch
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In