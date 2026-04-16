US Senate rejects Democrat bid to end Iran war, weekly votes planned

The US Senate on Wednesday rejected a Democrat-led effort to end the Iran war as the chamber’s Democratic leader Chuck Schumer promised to force weekly votes on the increasingly unpopular and costly conflict. us senate (AP)

Republican Rand Paul voted with Democrats on the 47-52 procedural vote, while Democrat John Fetterman voted with the GOP, nearly matching a similar vote last month.

There was little chance the measure would become law — it would have had to pass the Republican-led House as well, and such measures can be vetoed by President Donald Trump. Still, the vote and Schumer’s promise of more to come represent a potential political liability for Republicans seeking reelection this year in competitive seats.

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The war has spiked fuel, fertilizer and other costs, threatening the GOP’s hold on Congress in the November midterm elections when voter concerns about the cost of living are expected to be paramount.

Several Republicans this week — including Senate Majority Leader John Thune — have called for Trump to come up with a plan for winding down the war, noting impacts on consumers and farmers from the closing of the Strait of Hormuz.

Retiring Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina told reporters this week he wants more answers from the administration about the path ahead.

But others in the party have insisted the president “finish the job” and ensure Iran doesn’t have any ability to build a nuclear weapon.

The administration is expected to seek a supplemental war funding request, as well as a $350 billion package for defense spending, that could go into a future partisan budget package. Yet that too could face complications.

Republican Senator John Curtis of Utah, for one, has previously warned he will not vote for funding the war until Congress passes legislation authorizing the war.