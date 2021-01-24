US to boost surveillance of Covid-19 virus variant: CDC chief Rochelle Walensky
The US government, including the Pentagon, is stepping up surveillance of coronavirus variants to monitor their impact on Covid-19 vaccines and therapeutics, the new head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.
“We are now scaling up both our surveillance of these and our study of these,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on “Fox News Sunday.” The agency is working with others, including the Defense Department and the Food and Drug Administration, to monitor the variants, she said.
Vivek Murthy, President Joe Biden’s nominee for surgeon general, said achieving broad immunity against the coronavirus by the start of the school year in September is “an ambitious goal,” and that new strains of the disease will require continued masking, social distancing and better government tracking.
“It is going to take a lot of work,” Murthy said on ABC’s “This Week.” Many schools don’t have resources to reopen just now, he said. “I do think we can get on a path toward opening schools more safely.”
In Chicago, teachers due to return to the classroom were voting this weekend on a resolution to work only remotely, setting the stage for a possible strike in the third-largest U.S. school district.
Murthy said reopening schools will also require that the numbers of Covid cases fall, which in turn depends on focusing on the Biden’s administration’s goal of 100 million vaccines delivered in the first 100 days in the office.
“That is a floor, it is not a ceiling,” he said. “It is also a goal that reflects the realities of what we face.”Murthy said variant strains of the virus that are starting to show up “are likely to be more transmissible.”
“We still need more data” on deaths, he said, adding the larger lesson is that “the virus is basically telling us it is going to continue to change and we got to be ready for it.”
That plan requires better genomic surveillance, he said, and doubling down on masking and social distancing.
“We’ve got to invest a lot more in testing and in contact tracing,” he said. “We are in a race against these variants, the virus is going to change, and it is up to us to adapt and make sure that we are staying ahead.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK vaccination drive expands as Covid-19 toll nears 100,000
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid vaccine tracker: How many are inoculated in India and the world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egypt says it has launched vaccination against coronavirus
- Health Minister Hala Zayed told a televised news conference that they would prioritize vaccinating healthcare workers in 40 hospitals that are designated to isolate and treat Covid-19 patients across the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Qureshi says Pakistan ready to work with new US administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU will vow to work against fossil-fuel investments globally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
About 500 Airbus staff under quarantine after Hamburg Covid-19 outbreak
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US to boost surveillance of Covid-19 virus variant: CDC chief Rochelle Walensky
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US passes 25 million Covid-19 cases: Johns Hopkins University
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UAE cabinet approves setting up embassy in Israel's Tel Aviv
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU should punish Putin for Navalny arrest by cutting money flows: German leader
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Parallel set of data’: Dr Birx says Trump presented graphs that she never made
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kaja Kallas to become first woman Prime Minister of Estonia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia says US comments supporting pro-Navalny protests encourages law-breaking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Republican congressman played a role in Trump's campaign to fight election loss
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump-DOJ election ‘Plot’ will be probed by Senate Democrats
- It was reported late Friday that Trump considered firing acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen and replacing him with another DOJ lawyer, Jeffrey Clark, who was prepared to back Trump’s efforts to overturn the election. The Democrats, in their letter, called the details in the report “astonishing,".
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox