Vaccination against Covid in Moscow now possible in shopping centres, theatres
Mass vaccination against coronavirus is taking place in the Russian capital Moscow where people can get vaccinated not only in hospitals and polyclinics but also in large shopping centres, as well as in opera theatres and other popular points where mobile medical teams work.
According to TV BRICS, the first such team of doctors from city polyclinics began working in the main department store of the country, GUM. It is very convenient, as customers can visit the store and at the same time, without wasting time, get vaccinated against Covid-19.
Nailaya Alibekova, a volunteer, said that she wanted to safeguard herself from getting the virus for the second time as she caught it the first time.
"We need to safeguard ourselves. In any case, you can catch it for the second time. I was sick once, I didn't like it, I don't want to be sick again, so I need to get vaccinated and protect myself," she said as quoted by TV BRICS.
Vaccinations have been taking place at GUM for several days. The vaccination centre at the main department store in Russia is located on the third floor of the first line. And there is a queue there every day.
The outlet, headquartered in Moscow, reported that doctors say that even foreigners came to get vaccinated. Everyone who wants to get vaccinated is first given questionnaires regarding their diseases and possible contraindications.
Natalia Kuzenkova, Chief physician of Polyclinic No. 68, Moscow said, "Contraindications for vaccination are the following: age up to 18 years, pregnant women, lactating women, persons with serious allergic reactions, I emphasize, in serious condition; persons suffering from cancer and currently receiving immune-compression therapy."
Kuzenkova said further, "In the third week after B-2, we expect the antibodies from the Gama-covid-vac vaccine to be safe in the body for about 2 years."
It was further reported that on-site vaccination can now be done to older people and people with chronic diseases. In fact, they are in the highest risk group for the incidence of coronavirus. Roman Vasilkevich, one of the volunteers, decided to get vaccinated only after consulting a doctor. He has diabetes and a slight allergy.
"Almost all my relatives have been ill. I remained one of the few who have not yet had time to experience this disease. I do not want to be on the list of those who have been ill, so I try to avoid it as much as possible," Vasilkevich said.
TV BRICS reported that six and a half million doses of the Sputnik vaccine have already been produced in Russia, and another 33 million will be released by the end of March. According to scientists, to bring the pandemic under control, it is necessary to vaccinate more than 60 per cent of the population.
