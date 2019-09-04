Victoria Beckham slammed for using ‘ill-looking’ model for her latest campaign

fashion-and-trends

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 10:57 IST

Singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham has been criticised on social media for promoting her new clothing range with a picture of an ‘ill-looking’ model.

The 45-year-old star shared a number of images to promote her 2019 autumn-winter line. Two of the photos that Beckham used to showcase the new collection featured a model wearing a dress originally worn by Meghan Markle, reported Fox News.

The fashion designer shared a snap of a model wearing a white chain print dress on her Instagram account. But it was the model’s frame that caught everyone’s attention, with many speaking about how slender the model looked.

Most of the users were unhappy with the model used by the star to promote her latest collection. A large number of social media users, expressing their disappointment, commented on the post that the model used to show off the dress looked incredibly thin.

“#feedthemodel she’s gonna die if she skips another meal. Sad to see an icon such as you promoting these ill-looking models,” one user wrote.

“Scary to look at. Even more scary to think how ill she must be. Really not a good look I’m astonished this picture has got so many likes and loves!” another disappointed user commented.

“I can’t believe this woman has a young daughter and she still thinks using only models like this is ok. She needs to use all body types in her campaigns,” a third user said.

“Pictures like this are what contribute to eating disorders, totally irresponsible and another example of profit over conscience,” another user wrote.

This isn’t the first time that the fashion designer has faced criticism for her choice of models. She was previously called out for sharing a picture of a very thin-looking model for her 2018 eyewear campaign.

In 2015 she said that her agents were in touch with the agents of all the models she uses for campaigns in an effort to make sure that the women are leading a healthy lifestyle.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

First Published: Sep 04, 2019 10:03 IST