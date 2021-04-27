Vietnam province reports Covid-19 case tied to visitors from India

A hotel worker in the northern province of Yen Bai tested positive for Covid-19 after contact with 11 quarantined visitors from India, the provincial department of health said in a website statement.

The worker was the first reported domestic virus case since March 25 as the government warned of possible new outbreaks tied to visitors from abroad.

Four of the Indian visitors were confirmed to be infected with the virus, the local government reported. Provincial officials on Monday tested nine locals who had close contact with the group. Eight tested negative.

Vietnam’s health ministry ordered a makeshift hospital set up in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho amid concerns of the virus spreading to Vietnam from Cambodia, according to the ministry’s website.

