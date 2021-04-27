IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Vietnam province reports Covid-19 case tied to visitors from India
A woman wearing a protective mask drives past a banner promoting prevention against Covid-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam.(Reuters)
A woman wearing a protective mask drives past a banner promoting prevention against Covid-19 in Hanoi, Vietnam.(Reuters)
world news

Vietnam province reports Covid-19 case tied to visitors from India

  • Four of the Indian visitors were confirmed to be infected with the virus, the local government reported. Provincial officials on Monday tested nine locals who had close contact with the group. Eight tested negative.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg |
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 10:35 AM IST

A hotel worker in the northern province of Yen Bai tested positive for Covid-19 after contact with 11 quarantined visitors from India, the provincial department of health said in a website statement.

The worker was the first reported domestic virus case since March 25 as the government warned of possible new outbreaks tied to visitors from abroad.

Four of the Indian visitors were confirmed to be infected with the virus, the local government reported. Provincial officials on Monday tested nine locals who had close contact with the group. Eight tested negative.

Vietnam’s health ministry ordered a makeshift hospital set up in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho amid concerns of the virus spreading to Vietnam from Cambodia, according to the ministry’s website.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
vietnam coronavirus
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP