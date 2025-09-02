Search
Tue, Sept 02, 2025
‘Village levelled to the ground’: At least 1,000 dead after landslide in western Sudan

Reuters |
Updated on: Sept 02, 2025 07:00 am IST

The landslide struck on August 31 after days of heavy rainfall, the group led by Abdelwahid Mohamed Nour said in a statement.

At least 1,000 were killed in a landslide that destroyed a village in the Marra Mountains area of western Sudan, leaving only one survivor, The Sudan Liberation Movement/Army said on Monday.

The landslide struck on August 31 after days of heavy rainfall, the group led by Abdelwahid Mohamed Nour said in a statement.(AFP)

The movement, which controls the area located in Darfur region, appealed to the United Nations and international aid agencies to help recover the bodies of victims, including men, women and children.

The village "has now been completely levelled to the ground," the movement added.

Fleeing the raging war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur state, residents sought shelter in the Marra Mountains area where food and medication are insufficient.

The two-year civil war has left more than half the population facing crisis levels of hunger and driven millions from their homes with the capital of North Darfur state, Al-Fashir, being under fire

