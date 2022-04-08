Vladimir Putin's approval rises to 81% among Russians since invasion of Ukraine
- State-run VTsIOM said that as many as 78.9 per cent of Russians in its latest survey approved of President Vladimir Putin's actions as opposed to 64.3 per cent in the poll conducted before the start of the invasion of Ukraine.
A survey by state-run pollster Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VTsIOM) published on Friday found a significant rise in trust among the country’s citizens on their President Vladimir Putin since the invasion of Ukraine. According to the findings, his approval rating has soared to 81.6 per cent from 67.2 per cent since the war began on February 24.
VTsIOM said as many as 78.9 per cent of the respondents in its latest survey approved of Putin's actions as opposed to 64.3 per cent in the poll conducted before the start of Russia’s military onslaught on its pro-Western neighbour. The percentage of citizens who disapproved of his actions dropped to 12.9 per cent from the earlier 24.4 per cent.
The pollster said the survey responses were gathered between March 28 and April 4.
Russia-Ukraine war updates here
According to Reuters, the current survey by VTsIOM is similar to the one conducted by the independent Levada Center on March 30 wherein the proportion of Russians approving Putin's actions surged to 83 per cent from 71 per cent in February.
In 2014 when Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine, the Russian president's approval rating had witnessed a comparable rise.
The Reuters report added that since February 24, Russia – where in the past media outlets diverging from government policy were shut down – has further curtailed access to foreign media and social media. Last month, Russia blocked access to major social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google news service.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine, which the Kremlin has called a “special military operation” and said is aimed at demilitarising and “denazifying” the current regime of its former Soviet neighbour, has led to the biggest humanitarian crisis since the Second World War.
According to the United Nations refugee agency UNHCR, more than 4.3 million Ukrainians have fled the country and 7.1 million have been displaced internally. The fleeing refugees have triggered a crisis in Ukraine's neighbouring nations, especially Poland.
Russia and Ukraine have conducted several rounds of talks so far but none has led to the end of war. The biggest breakthrough achieved during their last talks - a face-to-face one, on March 29 in Turkey, was Moscow promising to drastically take back its forces from around Ukrainian capital Kyiv and Chernihiv.
However, only four days later, bodies of at least 20 people in civilian clothes and 300 mass graves were found in the Ukrainian town of Bucha - situated northwest of Kyiv. Ukraine has alleged that retreating Russian forces executed the civilians, but Russia has consistently rubbished the claims, calling them “fake propaganda”.
The killings have triggered the US and its western allies, including the UK and the European Union (EU), to pass more sanctions against Russia. Earlier in the day, the EU adopted its fifth wave of sanctions, including a ban on Russian coal imports and barring its ships from European ports. The bloc also imposed sanctions on Putin's two adult daughters - mirroring the moves by the US and the UK.
(With agency inputs)
-
Richer than the queen: UK finance minister Rishi Sunak's mega-wealthy wife
The Indian wife of embattled British finance minister Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty, is richer than the queen as the daughter of a self-made tech billionaire and a no-less-formidable engineer and philanthropist mother. Her father, N.R. Narayana Murthy, 75, co-founded tech giant Infosys in 1981, the outsourcing behemoth that helped drive India's remarkable transformation into the "back office of the world".
-
Pak anti-terrorism court sentences 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed in fresh cases
An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan on Friday sentenced Lashkar-e-Taiba chief Hafiz Saeed to 31 years in jail. According to reports, the 2008 Mumbai terror attack mastermind was sentenced in two cases and the court ordered seizure of all his assets. Saeed has been named as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist by the United States. He was listed under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.
-
Russia says its 'operations' in Ukraine could end 'in foreseeable future'
Nearly two months since launching its “special military operations” in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Friday the war could end in the "foreseeable future" as its aims were being achieved and work was being carried out by both the Russian military and peace negotiators. The resolution moved by the United States had 93 countries voting in its favour, 24 votes against it and 57 abstentions.
-
No-trust vote against Imran Khan ‘important milestone’ for Pak: Shehbaz Sharif
Ahead of Saturday's no-trust vote against embattled Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, his likely successor and leader of the Opposition, Shehbaz Sharif, on Friday described the impending vote against the premier as an 'important milestone' for the country. Last Sunday, after deputy speaker of the National Assembly, Qasim Suri, who is from the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, dismissed the no confidence motion against Imran Khan, the joint opposition declared Shehbaz Sharif as the 'new' Prime Minister.
-
‘Russia, an evil with no limits’: Zelenskyy on east Ukraine rocket attack
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday described Russia as an 'evil with no limits' after a rocket strike on a train station in eastern Ukraine claimed at least 35 lives. The station is used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russia's control. Also Read Russia assesses 'significant losses' in Ukraine invasion: 'Huge tragedy for us' Meanwhile, Dmytro Kuleba, the east European nation's foreign minister, vowed that Ukraine will bring 'each war criminal to justice.'
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics