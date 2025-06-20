Watch: Israel destroys Iran's air defence systems with precision strikes

The Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said that it continues its mission to “maintain aerial superiority in Iranian airspace” as the conflict between the two countries has entered day eight. The IDF said that it pounded several military production and nuclear sites across Iran overnight. The fresh strikes by the IDF comes as the conflict between Israel and Israel has been going on for over a week now. (Screengrab/X/@IDF)

Sharing a video of one such strike, the timing of which is not clear, the IDF said that it struck missile systems and radar installations in Isfahan and Tehran cities of Iran. While Isfahan is home to a key nuclear site, Tehran is Iran’s capital.

The video, according to the IDF, shows its strike on an aerial defence system in Isfahan. In the video, a graphical reticule is seen inching closer air defence systems, however, the blasts or impact are not shown.

Sharing the video, the IDF said, “The IAF continues its mission to maintain aerial superiority in Iranian airspace. Fighter jets struck several Iranian missile systems and radar installations in the areas of Isfahan and Tehran, which were intended to target IDF aircraft and disrupt their operations.”

“This strike expands the freedom of aerial operation in Iranian airspace, following the breakthrough to Tehran. Fighter jets and other aircraft of the Israeli Air Force continue to operate freely in Iranian skies, striking military targets of the Iranian regime in western and central Iran,” it added.

Israel Iran conflict enters day 8

According to Israeli officials, Iran launched a missile carrying cluster submunitions into central Israel on Thursday, in what Israeli officials say marks the first use of such weapons in the eight-day war, reported Reuters.

"Today, the Iranian Armed Forces fired a missile that contained cluster submunitions at a densely populated civilian area in Israel," the Israeli embassy in Washington said in a statement to Reuters.

The two countries continued to trade fire and missile strikes with no de-escalation in sight. United States President Donald Trump has also maintained ambiguity over joining the conflict directly. He will make a decision within two weeks, according to the White House.