Watch: Once again, handholding turns awkward for Trump and Melania

Once again, handholding has turned awkward for United States President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump.

The US President was captured circling his pinky in a bid to hold Melania’s hand as they welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron to the White House on Tuesday.

Melania, who donned a white outfit and a brimming white hat, stood next to her husband rigidly as he appeared to make a subtle effort to hold her hand - first extending his pinky finger and then gently giving her hand a little shake before she finally placed her hand on his. After which Trump was seen mouthing “Thank you.”

This isn’t the first time the US first lady appeared reluctant to hold her husband’s hand. In May, she was caught on camera clearly swatting away his hand during a trip to Tel Aviv, Israel.

Then in February, as the couple departed from the White House for a trip to Ohio, Trump once again tried but failed to make hand-to-hand contact with his wife.

The French President is currently on a three-day visit to the US to coax Trump on not leaving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

The deal was signed between six countries - Iran, US, Britain, Germany, Russia, France and China for lifting economic sanctions on Tehran in exchange for limitations to the country’s nuclear programme.