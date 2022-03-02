Watch: Russian forces bomb a maternity hospital in Zhytomyr

With Russia refusing to budge despite global pressure, Ukraine's foreign ministry has tweeted a video that appears to show Russian troops destroying a maternity hospital in Zhytomyr, a city in northwest Ukraine.

The video shows a huge fire with clouds of smoke pouring out of it, and rescue workers digging through debris. The sound of rubble being moved can be heard as people shout out to each other and coordinate their efforts. Emergency vehicles - fire engines and ambulances - can also be seen and some are seen getting medical treatment.

The Ukrainian foreign ministry said the maternity hospital fell to Russian troops and called this aggression a genocide.

“Maternity home in Zhytomyr destroyed with Russian calibres. If it’s not a genocide, what is?” it wrote on Twitter.

Ukraine has claimed that Russian forces are now deliberately attacking civilian targets, including hospitals, residential towers, and schools since the invasion began last week.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said on several occasions that despite Russia's claim it is attacking only military targets, civilian sites also have been struck. "They're killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It's foul and will never be forgiven," he said.

Earlier today Ukraine also claimed Russian airborne forces had landed in Kharkiv and attacked a hospital.

