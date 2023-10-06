Watch video: Fiery plane crash that killed 2 in Brazil

In a terrifying incident, a small plane crashed while trying to land at Bom Futuro Municipal Airport in Brazil. Two passengers died in the horrific crash while the other two luckily survived. Screengrab of the plane crash(X(formerly Twitter)/@Everything65687)

According to a report by The Mirror, the aircraft's pilot Fernando Kawahata Barreto and another airport staff died in the incident. The two persons who survived the crash are brothers. Their survival was nothing short of a miracle as they escaped with only minor injuries.

Video of the plane crash has gone viral on social media. In the video, the aircraft can be seen landing at the airport at an awkward angle which causes one of its wings to collide with the runway. It then skids off the runway and crashes into a building at the airport. As a result, the plane catches fire with flames erupting out of it. Smoke rising from the wreckage was recorded from another aircraft flying above the airport.

Fire crews contained the flames of the aircraft in some minutes. The crash also resulted in the destruction of a fence near the building that the plane crashed into.

The plane's pilot Barreto was reportedly an experienced aircraft operator. He also ran a YouTube channel where he demonstrated his flying skills, to his viewers. Barreto leaves behind two children.

Meanwhile, the Brazilian Air Force, the Regional Aeronautical Accident Investigation and Prevention Services and the Specialized Homicide and Personal Protection Police Station are the agencies involved to ascertain the causes of the incident. It remains to be found whether the crash was the result of human error or a deliberate act.

Notably, in September, a plane crash had caused the death of 14 people in Brazil. The plane was carrying 12 passengers, pilot and a co-pilot.

