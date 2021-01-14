Watchdog slams French interior ministry for illegal drone patrols amid lockdown
French data privacy watchdog CNIL said on Thursday it had condemned the Interior Ministry for the unlawful use of drones to make sure people were respecting the COVID-19 lockdown.
The regulator said in a statement it has issued a call to order against the ministry.
CNIL said that to date, no law allows the ministry to use drones with cameras capturing images on which people can be identified.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Europe mulls vaccine certificate to boost crippled economy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Security concerns' push UAE to suspend issuance of visit visas to Pakistan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early lockdown in Delhi had less impact on air quality: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong cops arrest 11 for assisting pro-democracy protesters' escape attempt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Long-withheld Pentagon survey shows widespread racial discrimination, harassment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Donald Trump will try to make his impeachment about free speech
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Blaze razes 500 houses in Bangladesh Rohingya camp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow may approve non-Russian Covid-19 vaccines soon: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia to submit Sputnik V vaccine for EU approval, says RDIF chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US unemployment claims jump to 965,000 as virus takes toll
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia says 'obliged' to detain Alexei Navalny upon return
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor nations need more cash to adapt to climate change: UN
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pope Francis, ex-pope Benedict get virus vaccines: Vatican
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN watchdog confirms another Iranian breach of nuclear deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: What is WHO team looking for in Wuhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox