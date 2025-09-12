'We also wish it was a mistake': Polish PM Tusk's swipe at Trump over Russian drone incursion

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Friday dismissed US President Donald Trump’s suggestion that the incursion by Russian drones into Polish airspace earlier could have been a mistake. Polish authorities reported recovering debris from 17 Russian-made drones that crashed in the eastern part of the country on Wednesday(AFP)

Earlier on Thursday, Trump had said that the incursion could be a mistake, stating, “It could have been a mistake, but regardless, I’m not happy about anything having to do with that whole situation,” Trump told reporters Thursday at the White House as he left for a trip to New York.

Polish PM Donald Tusk posted on his X account, "We would also wish that the drone attack on Poland was a mistake. But it wasn't. And we know it.”

On September 10, Poland witnessed airspace violations and shot down Russian drones, in a first since the beginning of the Ukraine war. Poland activated its air defences and, with support from NATO allies, successfully shot down Russian drones.

Polish authorities reported recovering debris from 17 Russian-made drones that crashed in the eastern part of the country on Wednesday, causing no injuries or significant damage.

While European capitals and the European Union labelled the raid a test of the resolve of the NATO alliance in the face of Russia's continued war in Ukraine, Trump suggested otherwise, calling it a mistake.

The incursion occurred just a day after Poland's newly elected President, Karol Nawrocki, warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to invade additional countries following his aggression on Ukraine. Poland’s army had described the incursion as a violation of the nation’s airspace and an "act of aggression.”

After the incident, Poland asked its allies for additional air defence systems and counter-drone technology to support the country and protect it against further Russian incursions.