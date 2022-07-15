'We are the real power', say protesters after Sri Lanka prez Rajapaksa quits
- However, their fight - that of Arunanandan, Peiris and Pillai, and lakhs of others - is far from over because the protesters believe prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe must quit too.
The crisis in Sri Lanka reached a significant milestone Thursday night after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa finally resigned - something protesters have been demanding since they took to the streets in April. On Friday parliament speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena accepted Rajapaksa's resignation. A new head of state is expected to be named on Wednesday.
There is understandable jubiliation on the faces of protesters who have came together to voice fury over a forex shortage that has left them scrambling for food, fuel, medicines and other essential goods, and at the mercy of global financial institutions like the International Monetary Fund and relying on neighbours India for credit to purchase basic goods.
"We are so happy today that he resigned and we feel that when we, the people, come together, we can do everything," Arunanandan, a 34-year-old school teacher, told Reuters.
Arunanandan has been camping at the main protest site - opposite the presidential secretariat - for the past three months. "We are the real power in this country."
Jeewantha Peiris, a Catholic priest, said protesters are 'happy because we have come through a hard journey'. "We are happy, as a collective effort... because this struggle of Sri Lanka was participated in by all the citizens... even the diaspora," he told the Associated Press.
Velayuthan Pillai, a 73-year-old retired bank employee, said Gotabaya Rajapaksa - whom protesters have held responsible for the worst economic crisis in living memory - 'should have resigned earlier, without causing much problems'.
However, their fight - that of Arunanandan, Peiris and Pillai, and lakhs of others - is far from over because the protesters believe prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe must quit too.
Wickremesinghe, a six-time former PM, was sworn-in in May amid cautious hope he could lead the country out of this mess. However, since then he has been seen as an ally of the hugely influential Rajapaksa clan, and calls have come for him too to walk away.
For now, though, Wickremesinghe remains... and is doubly powerful, having also been sworn in Friday as acting president following Rajapaksa's resignation. There are also reports he is the favourite to take the post full time - a move by the country's lawmakers that will further inflame protesters. The opposition has nominated Samagi Jana Balawegaya boss Sajith Premadasa, while senior lawmaker Dullas Alahapperuma is seen as a dark horse.
Protests against Sri Lanka's crisis erupted earlier this year and simmered for a while before exploding (again) last week, when thousands stormed government buildings in Colombo, including the president's official residence and the prime minister's office.
-
Lankan court bars former PM Mahinda Rajapaksa from leaving the country: Report
Sri Lanka's top court on Friday barred former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Finance Minister Basil Rajapaksa from leaving the country without permission until July 28, anti-corruption group Transparency International Sri Lanka said. Three other former officials, including two former central bank governors, also cannot travel outside the country without the court's permission till July 28, the group said in a tweet.
-
Judge in Twitter v. Musk made rare ruling: ordering a deal to close
The judge overseeing Twitter Inc's $44 billion lawsuit against Elon Musk has a no-nonsense reputation as well as the distinction of being one of the few jurists who has ever ordered a reluctant buyer to close a U.S. corporate merger. Kathaleen McCormick took over the role of chancellor or chief judge of the Court of Chancery last year, the first woman in that role. She advocates respect among litigants and integrity at legal conferences.
-
UK declares national emergency as record temperatures predicted
"Exceptional, perhaps record-breaking, temperatures are likely on Monday, then again on Tuesday," the Met Office said on their website. "Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm for the UK, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure."
-
North Korea slams Ukraine for cutting ties over recognition of breakaway regions
North Korea on Friday slammed Ukraine for severing diplomatic ties between the two nations, after Pyongyang said it was formally recognising two self-proclaimed pro-Russian republics in the east of the war-torn country. Ukraine said on Wednesday it was cutting its official relationship with the nuclear-armed state in response to Pyongyang recognising the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Lugansk People's Republic. The North's move came after another Russian ally, Syria, did the same last month.
-
Canada ministers condemn vandalisation of Mahatma Gandhi statue
Ministers in Canada have condemned the vandalisation of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Greater Toronto Area, while local law enforcement is investigating it as a “hate-motivated incident”. The desecration occurred in the early hours of Wednesday as the statue was found sprayed with graffiti that was pro-Khalistan along with abusive terms. The 20-foot-tall bronze statue is situated in the Peace Park at the Vishnu Mandir in Richmond Hill in the GTA.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics