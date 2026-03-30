'We didn't participate': Iran denies being part of Pakistan's efforts to end war

"No direct US talks; only excessive, unreasonable demands via intermediaries. US "diplomacy" flips constantly; our stance is clear. Pakistan's forums are their own; we didn't participate. Regional calls to end war are welcome, but remember who started it!" read the statement issued on X.

In a statement on X, the Consulate General of Iran in Mumbai stated that there have been no direct talks with Washington. The consulate, citing a spokesperson of the Iranian foreign ministry added that Iran did not participate in Pakistan's forum.

A day after Pakistan claimed it was ready to host talks between the United States and Iran to end the war, Tehran on Monday claimed that it was not part of Pakistan's plan.

On Sunday, Pakistan held a meeting with foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Turkey as part of its bid to facilitate talks between the US and Iran.

Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar also told media that both Washington and Tehran have expressed confidence in Pakistan to host a round of talks between the two fighting nations.

“Pakistan is very happy that both Iran and the US have expressed their confidence in Pakistan to facilitate their talks,” said Dar, adding that “Pakistan will be honored to host and facilitate meaningful talks between the two sides in coming days for a comprehensive settlement of the ongoing conflict.”

Ahead of this forum, the US delivered a 15-point peace plan to Iran through Islamabad, which Tehran has deemed as "excessive."

While the US stands firm on its ceasefire plan, Iran has pushed five of its key demands, which include sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Dar, who is also the deputy prime minister of Pakistan, has claimed that h and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have held several conversations with Iranian leaders. including President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.