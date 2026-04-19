Wealth-tax fever is spreading to less-wealthy states

Maine has one of the nation’s smaller economies, rooted in timber, lobster, manufacturing and tourism. Lobster-fishing plays a significant role in Maine’s petite-size economy (AP)

But it also has growing pockets of wealth, which have caught the attention of state bean counters. Maine this month joined a growing list of blue states exploring or adopting new taxes on the highest earners, enacting a new 2% surcharge on annual income over $1 million.

The state’s new levy shows that wealth taxes aren’t just for states groaning with tech founders and hedge-fund billionaires. Even small or midsize economies see opportunity to raise revenue through new income-tax levies on top earners.

These Democratic-led states say the extra revenue is badly needed to fund state services in the wake of federal cuts to healthcare and food assistance from President Trump’s tax and spending bill. Republicans and state chambers of commerce generally oppose the taxes, warning they will undermine entrepreneurship and potentially lower state revenue by driving away well-off residents.

Washington state’s governor last month signed a similar millionaires tax into law, saying it was necessary to “rebalance an unfair system.” Massachusetts voters in 2022 approved a 4% surtax on annual income over $1 million. Revenue from the levy increased to nearly $3 billion during the 2025 fiscal year, from $2.46 billion a year earlier.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani won his election on a platform to tax the rich. And hikes on top earners are a priority for some Democrats and progressive groups as they head to elections this fall in Rhode Island and Colorado.

The millionaire class has been on a steady climb in Maine in recent years, as it has in many other states, alongside the postpandemic stock market boom. Maine has about 2,600 tax filers with income over $1 million, up about 15% from 2024, according to state officials.

Maine’s 2% surcharge boosts the rate on income over $1 million to 9.15%, and is expected to raise about $150 million over two years. Maine Gov. Janet Mills, a Democrat who is running for U.S. Senate, said in a statement that the tax was needed to continue investments in healthcare, education and other services, “especially as we face such economic uncertainty because of actions of the Trump administration.”

Part of the extra revenue will be used to provide property tax relief for some Maine residents, Mills said. The revenue will also support a budget that provides free community college and invests in housing, she added.

Maine was enjoying solid economic growth for several years until 2025, when it had one of the slowest growing GDPs in the nation. The state’s tourism industry took a big hit from the plummeting number of Canadian visitors, who boycotted U.S. travel to protest Trump’s tariffs and threats to annex Canada, according to Garrett Martin, president of the Maine Center for Economic Policy.

Wealthy Mainers include high earners in financial and legal services, manufacturing and timber heirs, and well-heeled elderly residents who retire in the state, local economists and entrepreneurs say. Maine experienced an uptick of new residents during the pandemic, partly because of the rise of remote work. A survey of people who moved to the state from 2019 through 2023 found they had household incomes well above the state median, according to the state’s Department of Economic & Community Development.