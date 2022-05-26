What China said to concerns it is building a military base in the South Pacific
China has 'no intention' of building a military base in the Solomon Islands, foreign minister Wang Yi said Thursday, dismissing speculation over the purpose of a recent security pact with the Pacific island state. The Chinese minister made the remark after he landed in Solomon Islands capital Honiara to start an eight-nation tour that has raised concerns about Beijing's rapidly expanding military and economic ambitions in the in the South Pacific region.
Last month China said it had signed a wide-ranging security pact with the Solomon Islands, an agreement many fear could give Beijing a military foothold in the South Pacific. A leaked draft of the deal released earlier was red-flagged over provisions allowing Beijing to deploy naval assets and armed police, as well as 'legal and judicial immunity' for Chinese personnel.
The final version of the agreement has not been made public.
"It is not imposed on anyone, nor is it targeted at any third party. There is no intention at all to establish a military base," Wang told reporters today after meeting with the Solomon Islands' foreign minister, Jeremiah Manele.
READ: China’s foreign minister starts Pacific tour in the Solomon Islands
Worried western powers see the pact as a potentially major shift in local geopolitics since it gives China direct access to the South Pacific, including Australia and New Zealand.
The Solomon Islands has great strategic significance, as was evident during WW II, when it served as a bulwark for Australia against the advancing Japanese.
Finally, the Solomon Islands also sits on critical shipping routes, meaning China could potentially control maritime traffic in and around the region.
READ: China signs pact with Solomon Islands. How is India affected?
Wang countered such fears, saying: "China's cooperation with Pacific Island countries does not target any country and should not be interfered or disrupted by any other country."
He also appeared to extend an olive branch to other Pacific powers, saying China respected international relationships Pacific island nations have with others and would explore joining three-way partnerships in some cases.
With input from AFP
-
Tom Cruise's 'Top Gun: Maverick' jet rides (on F/A-18) paid US Navy this much
Tom Cruise and his 'Top Gun: Maverick' co-stars cost Paramount Pictures a tidy sum of money in filming for the new movie, Bloomberg said Thursday, explaining the US Navy was paid $11,374 per hour for the actors to 'train' in advanced F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets. Cruise, 59, had also flown in a jet for the original 'Top Gun', a smash hit in 1986.
-
This poem by a Ukrainian soldier for his daughters is all the rage
A poem written by a Ukrainian soldier, who is fighting the Russian invasion, has been translated into about 10 languages in just one week, Ukraine's Ministry of foreign affairs said on Thursday. The poem was written by the soldier as an answer to his daughters' letters, it added. The English translation of the poem was shared by the Ministry on its Twitter handle.
-
China’s foreign minister starts Pacific tour in the Solomons
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi on Thursday arrived in the Solomon Islands at the start of an eight-nation tour amid concerns about Beijing's rapidly expanding military and economic ambitions in the in the South Pacific region. Wang, who is also state councillor,will also visit Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea, as well as Timor-Leste.
-
Hwasong-17 ICBM, hypersonic missiles in North Korea's arsenal: Details here
In its firing, North Korea on Wednesday launched three missiles, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), Hwasong-17, prompting the United States to call for a vote on Thursday on a UN resolution that would impose tougher sanctions against it. The launch of multiple types of missiles came amid the country's first confirmed Covid-19 outbreak, which UN agencies said might bring a devastating crisis for its 25 million people.
-
War in Ukraine may trigger global recession, says World Bank chief: Report
Russia's war on Ukraine could trigger a global recession because of the impact on food, energy and fertiliser prices, with developing nations among the worst affected World Bank president David Malpass said Wednesday. He said that while Ukraine and Russia were expected to see significant contractions, Europe, and the United States were seeing slower growth. On China he said the relatively sharp slowdown was due to the pandemic, inflation and a pre-existing real estate crisis.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics