What Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif and UK's Boris Johnson spoke about on Monday
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken to his Pakistani counterpart Shehbaz Sharif for the first time since the latter’s election last month to discuss a range of topics, including bilateral trade and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
Downing Street said the call between the leaders on Monday evening focussed on regional and international affairs, including the role of a new UK Trade Envoy to Pakistan – Conservative member of Parliament Mark Eastwood – appointed last year.
Johnson also thanked Pakistan for help in relocating Afghans to the UK after the Taliban takeover of Kabul.
“Welcoming the United Kingdom and Pakistan’s strong partnership over the past 75 years, the Prime Minister said the relationship is incarnated in the close ties between our people,” a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of the call.
“They agreed to strengthen those ties further and boost trade and investment, with the Prime Minister highlighting the appointment of a new UK Trade Envoy to Pakistan to drive those efforts,” the spokesperson said.
The readout added: “On international affairs, Prime Minister Sharif recognised the UK’s efforts to address the crisis in Ukraine, and the leaders agreed on the importance of ending the immense human suffering and global economic instability caused by the invasion.
“The Prime Minister thanked Pakistan for their help in relocating Afghans to the UK after the Taliban takeover of Kabul. The leaders welcomed ongoing cooperation and committed to work together to support a more peaceful and tolerant Afghanistan, noting the importance of ensuring girls can go to school.”
"Thank you Prime Minister. It was great speaking to you about a range of issues that define our excellent bilateral relations," Sharif tweeted.
"My government is keen to further deepen ties with the UK through renewed cooperation in areas like trade, commerce, culture, investment & energy," the Pakistan prime minister wrote on Twitter.
Sharif is said to have passed on his congratulations on Queen Elizabeth II’s upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations this weekend.
“The leaders looked forward to meeting in person in the near future,” Downing Street said.
PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif took office in April this year after a no-confidence motion against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
-
French journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff killed in Ukraine: President Macron
A French journalist, identified as Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff, has been killed while working in Ukraine, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday on Twitter, the latest of several reporters killed or wounded during Russia's invasion of the country.
-
Nepal plane crash: 21 bodies retrieved from site, says civil aviation authority
The Nepal Civil Aviation Authority on Monday said 21 bodies were recovered from the wreckage of the Tara Air flight which crashed in Mustang district on Sunday, ANI reported. It lost contact with the air traffic control after 12 minutes. According to the Aviation Safety Network website, the aircraft was made by Canada's de Havilland and made its first flight more than 40 years ago, AFP reported.
-
Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
The Mona Lisa was left shaken but unharmed on Sunday when a visitor to the Louvre tried to smash the glass protecting the world's most famous painting before smearing cream across its surface in an apparent climate-related publicity stunt. The perpetrator was a man disguised as an old lady who jumped out of a wheelchair before attacking the glass. The Louvre was not immediately available for comment.
-
Setback for China as security and economic deal with Pacific islands falls through
China and a cluster of Pacific island countries failed to reach a consensus on an overarching security and economic deal on Monday in what appears to be a setback to Beijing's expanding ambitions in the South Pacific region. “China's plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback as some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal,” Australia's ABC News reported.
-
UK says Russia suffers devastating losses among lower-ranked officers
Russia appears to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its conflict with Ukraine, raising the prospect of weaker military effectiveness in future, Britain's defence ministry said on Monday. Brigade and battalion commanders were probably deploying to the most dangerous positions while junior officers have had to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry said on Twitter in its latest Defence Intelligence update.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics