When will Nepal get new PM? Gen-Z ‘cracks’, suspense grows as names shuffle | What we know so far

Scuffles were reported among Gen-Z factions backing different contenders outside the Nepal Army headquarters in Kathmandu on Wednesday evening, as talks to pick an interim leader after the violent overthrow of the government extended into the third day. People clean a street next to graffiti that reads "dead government", during a curfew following Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi(REUTERS)

KP Sharma Oli had quit as prime minister on Tuesday, since when the post is vacant as the anti-corruption revolt was largely leaderless.

At least four names have since appeared prominently, starting with Kathmandu mayor and rapper Balendra Shah ‘Balen’ on Tuesday, then former chief justice Sushila Karki on Wednesday, and then Kulman Ghising, a former chief of the electricity board, on Thursday morning.

Harka Raj Sampang Rai, aka Harka Sampang, the current mayor of Dharan, is also in the mix. Rabi Lamichhane, a journalist-turned-politician, remains popular among young citizens, who broke him out of jail during the protest as they felt he was being persecuted on false charges of corruption.

But there was no final decision yet, even as talks were being held among Gen-Z reps, President Ram Chandra Paudel, and the army chief.

The scuffle on Thursday evening were among those who want Balen, Sushila Karki or Sampang, multiples outlets reported.

The President, meanwhile, issued an appeal for calm and said he was doing his best to find a solution — a letter seen as a signal to Gen-Z representatives to “take the onus and decide”, sources told HT.

The Himalayan country wedged between India and China is facing a rebuilding crisis after protests triggered by a social media ban quickly widened over deep-set frustrations and unseated the government at the start of this week.

Most of the older lot, even the once-radical since-mainstreamed Maoist Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, is out of favour.

Age an issue? From 35-yr-old rapper to 73-yr-old jurist

Age was a major criterion set by the organisers to take part in the protests — ‘Gen Z’ was described as 28 years old, or those essentially born at the turn of the millennium — and that may come into play in choosing Nepal's next leader now.

Balendra Shah, better known by his rapper stage name ‘Balen’, and Rabi Lamichhane, a former talkshow host, are 35 and 51, respectively. Harka Sampang is in between, at 42.

Then comes Kulman Ghising, who is 54. He has legendary status for he is seen as someone who ended the problem of power cuts in Nepal.

While not 28 or below, these four are much younger than the uprooted setup which was populated by 70+ veterans. KP Sharma Oli, 73, and opposition leader Prachanda, 70, are former allies who suffered the wrath of the mobs amid violence that claimed over 30 lives. Their houses were burnt. Other leaders faced worse fates, being beaten on the street.

But the replacement contenders also include some Sushila Karki, who is 73, though she remains popular for her anti-Establishment stances, liberal outlook and extensive activism.