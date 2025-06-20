Where was Kate Middleton at Royal Ascot? Insider spills tea

Kate Middleton's arrival during the Royal Procession has become the scuttling subject of the Royal Enclosure, as Royal Ascot racegoers wonder where she is. The Royal Ascot saw excitement for Princess Catherine, who was expected to join Prince William.(AFP)

Guests were eagerly expecting to see her by Prince William’s side, especially since it was such a huge day for the couple. William was set to present the trophy for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, and close friends had been invited to join them in their box for the occasion.

Among those present were property developer Thomas van Straubenzee, godfather to Princess Charlotte and his wife Lucy, who teaches at the London school once attended by Charlotte and Prince George. Also in attendance were James Meade, one of William’s longtime friends from Eton, and Sam Waley-Cohen, a Grand National-winning jockey and close friend credited with helping reunite William and Kate during their brief split back in 2007.

Excitement grew around noon when Ascot officially listed Kate in the second carriage alongside William, golfer Justin Rose, and his wife, Kate. But, just 22 minutes later, an updated list was posted with the Princess of Wales’ name missing. Instead, William was bumped to the first carriage alongside King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Prince Saud bin Khalid al-Saud of Saudi Arabia.

Still, William seemed upbeat, and the presence of Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, and her sister-in-law, Alizée Thevenet, reassured many that her absence wasn’t cause for alarm.

Kate Middleton was ‘disappointed’ to miss the Ascot

Insiders told Daily Mail that Kate was “disappointed” to miss the day, adding she’s working “to find the right balance as she fully returns to public-facing engagements.”

A palace source explained that “an inaccurate version of the carriage list was issued in error” after the palace had already informed Ascot that Catherine wouldn’t be attending. “The correct list was then circulated,” they clarified to the Daily Mail.

Notably, last year, the Ministry of Defence prematurely announced Catherine’s attendance at a Trooping the Colour rehearsal without palace approval.

“Catherine knows she should not overdo things. She is grateful that her recovery has gone well, but things have not been plain sailing. She had a busy day at Trooping the Colour at the weekend and, if she’s feeling slightly under the weather, it’s better that she takes it easy,” one of Kate's friends told the British outlet.