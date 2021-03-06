IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / WHO incapable of holding China accountable for coronavirus, says dissident
The WHO team, post the trip, said that the initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research. (Representative Image) (STR / AFP)
The WHO team, post the trip, said that the initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research. (Representative Image) (STR / AFP)
world news

WHO incapable of holding China accountable for coronavirus, says dissident

Jianli, in an opinion article for The Hill, wrote that it is the lesson learned after the World Health Organization (WHO) team's visit to China produced no answers to key questions about how and where the coronavirus started.
READ FULL STORY
ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:15 PM IST

The chances of a deeper investigation on the origins of the coronavirus pandemic and holding Beijing accountable will depend a great deal on Joe Biden administration, said Jianli Yang, a Chinese dissident and son of a former Communist Party leader, a former political prisoner in China, adding that he WHO is incapable of demanding transparency from the communist country regarding Covid-19.

Jianli, in an opinion article for The Hill, wrote that it is the lesson learned after the World Health Organization (WHO) team's visit to China produced no answers to key questions about how and where the coronavirus started.

"The WHO is still incapable of transparency regarding China and Covid-19," said the dissident.

"When the virus began to spread last year, allegations abounded that the Wuhan Institute of Virology, which collected extensive virus samples, may have caused the outbreak by accidentally or deliberately leaking the virus into the community. China strongly rejected that possibility. The WHO team said the accidental laboratory leak hypothesis does not explain how the virus was introduced to the human population and indicated this is an area for future study. Unfortunately, this is akin to giving China a clean chit," he wrote.

The WHO team, post the trip, said that the initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research.

"This obfuscates the fact that the virus was first identified in China and the only thing to be investigated is its origin there. When experts from 10 countries arrived in China on January 14, the Chinese government put limits on their research into the outbreak and prevented the WHO scientists from speaking with reporters," he wrote.

The team's mission was an initial step in tracing the virus's origin, Jianli pointed out adding that the Chinese state media and scientists have emphasized the theory that Covid-19 arrived in Wuhan through imported frozen food -- an attempt to bolster Beijing's claim that the virus did not originate in China.

"If the objective is to trace the earliest instances of the virus in Wuhan, the next logical step would be to trace its origin locally and not assume China's theory that the virus was imported from overseas," the former political prisoner wrote.

Jianli said that the chances of a deeper investigation will depend a great deal on the Biden administration's geopolitical interest in pursuing the WHO report to its logical conclusion.

"The WHO team's visit to China is a consequence of global pressure, but follow-up action could be marred by the inconclusive report. Lack of data is a factor, but we should not lose sight of the larger picture of China's control over the WHO," he wrote further in his opinion article for The Hill.

Chinese scientists refused to share raw data that might bring the world closer to understanding the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, independent investigators for the World Health Organization in February.

The New York Times reported that the investigators who recently returned from a fact-finding trip to Wuhan, China said disagreements over patient records and other issues were so tense that they sometimes erupted into shouts among the typically mild-mannered scientists on both sides.

The investigation by the WHO was undertaken after a cluster of patients exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms emerged in Wuhan in December 2019, a new coronavirus was identified to be causing the disease, which later became known as Covid-19, and triggered the global pandemic that infected over 90 million people and killed more than 1.9 million, reported Sputnik.

After the outbreak, then US President Donald Trump blamed China for the global Covid-19 pandemic by calling the new coronavirus "Chinese Virus"

Then US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Friday said the pandemic was avoidable adding that Beijing did not reveal vital information about the virus, which would have helped scientists to save the world from the disease.

Pompeo, in a statement said the United States has "repeatedly called for" a transparent and thorough investigation into the origin of Covid-19. Understanding the origin of this pandemic is essential for global public health, economic recovery and international security.

China has been criticised widely across the world for its alleged role in the spread of the novel coronavirus that has infected over 116 million people across the world. More than 2.5 million people have lost their lives to the virus.

While some accuse it of being complicit, others deem it culpable in the spread.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china covid-19
Close
The so-called UK variant is spreading significantly in 27 European countries monitored by WHO and is dominant in at least 10 by the agency's count.(AP)
The so-called UK variant is spreading significantly in 27 European countries monitored by WHO and is dominant in at least 10 by the agency's count.(AP)
world news

Speedy Covid-19 variants power virus surge sweeping Europe

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Europe recorded 1 million new Covid-19 cases last week, an increase of 9% from the previous week and a reversal that ended a six-week decline.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“The Covid-19 pandemic knows no borders and the need for vaccine development and dissemination across the globe is critically important. The TRIPS waiver raised by India and South Africa at the WTO would help the global community move forward in defeating the scourge of Covid-19 by making diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines available in developing countries,” Congressman Rosa DeLauro,(REUTERS)
“The Covid-19 pandemic knows no borders and the need for vaccine development and dissemination across the globe is critically important. The TRIPS waiver raised by India and South Africa at the WTO would help the global community move forward in defeating the scourge of Covid-19 by making diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines available in developing countries,” Congressman Rosa DeLauro,(REUTERS)
world news

Countries urge WTO to destroy US intellectual rights on any Covid-19 innovations

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:14 PM IST
In the letter, Senators Mike Lee, Tom Cotton, Joni Ernst and Todd Young urged Biden to reject the upcoming proposal at the WTO.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anti-coup protesters hold up images of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
Anti-coup protesters hold up images of deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi as they gather in Yangon, Myanmar.(AP)
world news

Increasing evidence that Myanmar's military forces are shooting to kill: Report

Written by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:55 PM IST
A CNN report quotes Amnesty International's Deputy Regional Director for Research, Emerlynne Gil as saying that since the government is silent on the usage of shoot to kill tactics, it may be possible that it has authorised it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nonfarm payrolls surged by 379,000 jobs last month after rising 166,000 in January. Payrolls fell in December for the first time in eight months. The economy has recouped 12.7 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost in the pandemic recession.(AFP)
Nonfarm payrolls surged by 379,000 jobs last month after rising 166,000 in January. Payrolls fell in December for the first time in eight months. The economy has recouped 12.7 million of the 22.2 million jobs lost in the pandemic recession.(AFP)
world news

US labour market stronger than before, but road to full recovery remains long

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:23 PM IST
The Labour Department's closely watched employment report on Friday showed at least 4.1 million Americans have been out of work for more than six months, accounting for 41.5% of the unemployed population in February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The WHO team, post the trip, said that the initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research. (Representative Image) (STR / AFP)
The WHO team, post the trip, said that the initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific targeted research. (Representative Image) (STR / AFP)
world news

WHO incapable of holding China accountable for coronavirus, says dissident

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Jianli, in an opinion article for The Hill, wrote that it is the lesson learned after the World Health Organization (WHO) team's visit to China produced no answers to key questions about how and where the coronavirus started.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)
Prime Minister Imran Khan.(Reuters)
world news

Pak PM Imran Khan threatens party lawmakers ahead of Vote of Confidence

Posted by Shivani | ANI, Islamabad
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:04 PM IST
Khan's party Pakistan -- Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) -- has 157 members in the 342-member National Assembly. Opposition Pakistan Muslim Leauge-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples' Party have 84 and 54 members, respectively.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mayor Sadiq Khan warned on Friday there are four times the number of Covid-19 patients in the UK capital’s hospitals than when restrictions were lifted last summer, and the much-vaunted vaccination program has not yet reached all of the most vulnerable Londoners. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Mayor Sadiq Khan warned on Friday there are four times the number of Covid-19 patients in the UK capital’s hospitals than when restrictions were lifted last summer, and the much-vaunted vaccination program has not yet reached all of the most vulnerable Londoners. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

London is lagging on vaccines and UK cannot afford that

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:52 AM IST
London, the metropolis of 9 million, is lagging other British regions on vaccine take-up. A study published this week also suggested infections were rising last month while the rate of decline nationally was slowing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"This is an active threat," White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said when asked about the situation during a press briefing. "Everyone running these servers needs to act now to patch them. We are concerned that there are a large number of victims," she added.(AFP)
"This is an active threat," White House spokeswoman Jennifer Psaki said when asked about the situation during a press briefing. "Everyone running these servers needs to act now to patch them. We are concerned that there are a large number of victims," she added.(AFP)
world news

30,000 US agencies hacked by Chinese cyber espionage units: Report

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:07 AM IST
The campaign has exploited recently discovered flaws in Microsoft Exchange software, stealing email and infecting computer servers with tools that let attackers take control remotely, Brian Krebs said in a post at his cyber security news website.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
US President Joe Biden.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden first executive in decades to not hold formal Q&A session so far into term

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:06 AM IST
Biden has opted to take questions about as often as most of his recent predecessors, but he tends to field just one or two informal inquiries at a time, usually in a hurried setting at the end of an event.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The arrested man has been charged with assaulting a woman. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)
The arrested man has been charged with assaulting a woman. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)
world news

Man arrested, charged over violence during Tiranga-Maple rally in Canada

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • The rally was organised to celebrate the imminent arrival of India-made COVID-19 vaccines in Canada and featured nearly 350 cars bearing both the Indian and Canadian flags
READ FULL STORY
Close
Getting students back into classrooms has been a fraught issue nationwide, pitting politicians against powerful teachers unions.(AP)
Getting students back into classrooms has been a fraught issue nationwide, pitting politicians against powerful teachers unions.(AP)
world news

New California law aims to put kids in class. Will it work?

AP, Sacramento
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:55 AM IST
After nearly a year of distance learning for most K-12 students during the coronavirus pandemic, parents in the nation’s most populated state say they are frustrated and losing hope their children will see the inside of a classroom this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale had jolted Papua New Guinea on October 1.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 on the Richter scale had jolted Papua New Guinea on October 1.(File Photo(Representative Image)))
world news

New Zealand: New 6.3 magnitude earthquake registered, no damage reported

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:51 AM IST
There are no reports about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake. No tsunami alert has been declared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dorsey's 15-year old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform and could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia.(Reuters File Photo)
Dorsey's 15-year old tweet is one of the most famous tweets ever on the platform and could attract bidders to pay a high price for the digital memorabilia.(Reuters File Photo)
world news

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey puts up first tweet for sale

Posted by Prashasti Singh | Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:51 AM IST
The post, sent from Dorsey's account in March of 2006, received offers on Friday that went as high as $88,888.88 within minutes of the Twitter co-founder tweeting a link to the listing on 'Valuables by Cent' - a tweets marketplace.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A TV screen showing news over the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC), is seen in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
A TV screen showing news over the opening session of the National People's Congress (NPC), is seen in Hong Kong, China March 5, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu(REUTERS)
world news

China abandons 24-year experiment with open Hong Kong elections

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:47 AM IST
On Friday, China laid out sweeping plans to prevent similar surprises in future Hong Kong elections, requiring candidates for office to be “patriots” and reportedly removing district councilors from the next leadership vote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Senate parliamentarian ruled that the minimum wage increase violated strict budget rules limiting what can be included in a package that can be passed with 51 votes rather than the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster.(Bloomberg)
The Senate parliamentarian ruled that the minimum wage increase violated strict budget rules limiting what can be included in a package that can be passed with 51 votes rather than the 60 needed to overcome a filibuster.(Bloomberg)
world news

Democrats come out with own version of $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:52 AM IST
Under the House bill, the cash payment would phase out for singles with incomes between $75,000 and $100,000. But under the Senate bill, the phaseout stops at $80,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP