Who is Rini Sampath? India-born candidate becomes first South Asian to contest Washington DC mayoral election

In a historic first for Washington DC, a South Asian candidate has entered the mayoral race, marking a significant milestone in the city’s political history. Rini Sampath makes history as first South Asian candidate for Washington DC Mayor. (https://riniformayor.com/) Who is Rini Sampath? Rini Sampath is a 31-year-old cybersecurity expert born in Tamil Nadu’s Theni in India. She moved to the US when she was seven years old and has been a resident of Washington DC for more than a decade. “I am a proud immigrant who moved to this country when I was 7. My family came to pursue the American Dream, and I am passionate about making that dream a reality for every DC resident,” Sampath said on X, responding to a tweet that read “go home to India.” “I'm Rini Sampath and I'm running for DC Mayor. In DC, we have a population that's incredibly engaged with federal politics. But so many people feel completely disconnected from our local government because city leaders have failed us. I want to change that,” she said in a post on X.

‘Fix the basics’: Sampath’s DC agenda Sampath, a government contractor and a member of the Democratic Party, has based her election campaign on the theme 'Fix the Basics' and the promise of "A new DC". Her campaign focuses on addressing what she describes as the “basics” for residents of DC, including affordable housing, lowering rents, and repairing infrastructure such as potholes and broken sidewalks. She also emphasises improving emergency response times for 911 and 311 services, expanding access to grocery stores and fresh food by supporting local operators and reducing regulatory barriers, redesigning streets to prioritise pedestrians, cyclists, and public transit for safer and more convenient travel, and investing in cleaner, greener public spaces to make neighborhoods healthier and more livable. “As Mayor of DC, my priority will be to make sure our city lives up to its basic commitments to our residents. Fill the potholes and repair the broken sidewalks. Build more homes and protect our renters. Lower prices. Improve 911 wait times.” “I'll fix what's broken, enforce what's promised, cut what's unfair, and invest in making DC work for everyone because you deserve a Mayor who keeps her word.” Her campaign also focuses on addressing the everyday essentials needed by students, including safe and well-maintained school buildings, stable staffing, consistent attendance, reliable transportation, and access to mental health support.