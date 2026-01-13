Who is Scott Adams? Dilbert creator dies at 68 after cancer battle

‘Dilbert’ comic strip creator Scott Adams passed away at the age of 68, following a battle with metastatic prostate cancer. Adams had revealed his cancer diagnosis in May, 2023. (YouTube Screengrab)

The news of Adams' death was informed by members of The Scott Adams School on Tuesday, Variety reported.

Adams had revealed his cancer diagnosis in May, 2023, the same day former President Joe Biden announced he had an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.

“I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I’ve had it longer than he’s had it — well, longer than he’s admitted having it,” Adams had said.

In a post in Truth Social, United States President Donald Trump mourned Adams' passing. “Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away. He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so. He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease,” Trump said, while extending his condolences to Adams' family, friends and listeners.