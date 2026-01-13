Who is Scott Adams? Dilbert creator dies at 68 after cancer battle
‘Dilbert’ comic strip creator Scott Adams passed away at the age of 68, following a battle with metastatic prostate cancer.
The news of Adams' death was informed by members of The Scott Adams School on Tuesday, Variety reported.
Adams had revealed his cancer diagnosis in May, 2023, the same day former President Joe Biden announced he had an “aggressive” form of prostate cancer.
“I have the same cancer that Joe Biden has. I also have prostate cancer that has also spread to my bones, but I’ve had it longer than he’s had it — well, longer than he’s admitted having it,” Adams had said.
In a post in Truth Social, United States President Donald Trump mourned Adams' passing. “Sadly, the Great Influencer, Scott Adams, has passed away. He was a fantastic guy, who liked and respected me when it wasn’t fashionable to do so. He bravely fought a long battle against a terrible disease,” Trump said, while extending his condolences to Adams' family, friends and listeners.
Who is Scott Adams?
Adams was born in Windham, New York in 1957, and had started drawing comics at the age of six, Variety reported. He had cited the “Peanuts” comics as an early inspiration.
The comic strip creator graduated with a BA degree in economics from Hartwick College in 1979, and moved to California the same year to begin his career. Adams also held various office jobs at Crocker National Banker.
Adams completed his MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, and created the ‘Dilbert’ comic strip while working at Pacific Bell, according to Variety.
Adams, a supporter of United States President Donald Trump, had started writing blog posts about the Republican and his persuasion skills in 2015 and had a daily podcast which featured conservative guests.
In a post on X in November, 2025, Adams had request Trump to help “save my life.” “On Monday, I will ask President Trump, via X, to help save my life. He offered to help me if I needed it,” Adams shared, while saying, “I need it.”
In May, 2025, Adams had shared during a livestream that Trump had called him amid his battle with cancer. He recounted that Trump had said, “If you need anything, I’ll make it happen.”
Adams faced controversy in February, 2023 after “Dilbert” was dropped from syndicated newspapers in the United States after comments made by the ‘Dilbert’ creator on his “Real Coffee with Scott Adams” live stream. In March 2023, Adams relaunched “Dilbert” as “Dilbert Reborn” on the subscription site Locals, according to Variety.