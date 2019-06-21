Who will choose the next UK leader? Mostly older white men

There’s an election underway to choose Britain’s next prime minister, but only one in 400 people gets a vote. And most of those are well-off older white men.

The country’s next leader will be chosen by about 160,000 members of the governing Conservative Party in a runoff between two candidates: former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. They were winnowed down from a field of 10 contenders by Conservative party lawmakers.

The Conservatives are choosing a new leader — who will also become the next prime minister — as the UK Parliament is deadlocked and Britain’s departure from the EU has been delayed until Oct. 31. But this key choice is being made by a group that does not represent British voters as a whole.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 14:43 IST