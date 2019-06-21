Today in New Delhi, India
Who will choose the next UK leader? Mostly older white men

The country’s next leader will be chosen by about 160,000 members of the governing party in a runoff between two candidates: former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt.

world Updated: Jun 21, 2019 14:43 IST
Associated Press
There’s an election underway to choose Britain’s next prime minister, but only one in 400 people gets a vote. And most of those are well-off older white men.(Bloomberg/Representative Image )

There’s an election underway to choose Britain’s next prime minister, but only one in 400 people gets a vote. And most of those are well-off older white men.

The country’s next leader will be chosen by about 160,000 members of the governing Conservative Party in a runoff between two candidates: former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. They were winnowed down from a field of 10 contenders by Conservative party lawmakers.

The Conservatives are choosing a new leader — who will also become the next prime minister — as the UK Parliament is deadlocked and Britain’s departure from the EU has been delayed until Oct. 31. But this key choice is being made by a group that does not represent British voters as a whole.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 14:43 IST

