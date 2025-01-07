Will 2025 herald Kate Middleton's full-swing return to royal duties? Palace insider says ‘there is no huge reset button’

A palace insider has provided an update on Kate Middleton’s return to royal duties after her cancer treatment. The Princess of Wales has made some public appearances and been involved in certain royal engagements in recent times. She was even seen at the traditional Christmas Day church walk at Sandringham, prompting royal fans to wonder whether 2025 could herald Kate's full-swing return to the royal circuit. Will 2025 herald Kate Middleton's full-swing return to royal duties? (Aaron Chown/PA via AP)(AP)

‘There is no huge reset button’

According to a palace insider, it may take time for consistent sightings of Kate in her official capacity. The informant told the Daily Mail, "There is no huge reset button that's going to be hit in January. What we will actually see is a slow continuation of the Princess balancing her recovery and her public-facing duties, as she outlined back in September [when she warned her recovery was still ongoing despite having completed her chemotherapy].”

The individual added, "Cancer impacts on your perspective, and what you have seen in the decisions they have made over the last year is that family and their children continue to be at the centre of their universe. Both Their Royal Highnesses have a strong commitment to duty, service and using their platform for good. But what they are working on is ways they can balance themselves as parents with being the Prince and Princess of Wales."

Kate reportedly does not have any major foreign tours lined up. She might accompany her husband, Prince William, on shorter tours. William is expected to go on various international tours in the near future.

Last year, a source told US Weekly that Kate “may never come back in the role that people saw her in before” amid her cancer battle. The insider added that Kate, who was once front and centre on royal engagements with William, was “reevaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back” after she underwent preventative chemotherapy. However, Kate made several public appearances later, giving fans hope that they would get to see more of her as the months go by and she recovers.