IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Will hold accountable those involved in killing Daniel Pearl: State Department
Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in captivity in 2002 (AP file photo).
Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl in captivity in 2002 (AP file photo).
world news

Will hold accountable those involved in killing Daniel Pearl: State Department

In 2002, Pearl, the 38-year-old journalist of The Wall Street Journal's South Asia bureau, was abducted and beheaded while he was in Pakistan to investigate a story of terror groups' links to Al-Qaeda.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON APR 03, 2021 07:52 AM IST

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with the family of late journalist Daniel Pearl and assured them that the government remains committed to justice and accountability for those involved in kidnapping and killing him, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with members of the family of Daniel Pearl and their representatives today to assure them that the US government remains committed to pursuing justice and accountability for those involved in Daniel's kidnapping and murder," Price said on Friday as reported by Sputnik.

In 2002, Pearl, the 38-year-old journalist of The Wall Street Journal's South Asia bureau, was abducted and beheaded while he was in Pakistan to investigate a story of terror groups' links to Al-Qaeda.

Pakistan's Supreme Court last month allowed government authorities to move Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, the main accused in the case of beheading American scribe Daniel Pearl in 2002, to the Kot Lakhpat jail in Lahore.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, heard the matter pertaining to the release of accused persons in the Daniel Pearl murder case, reported The News International.

The United States had expressed deep concerns over the release of multiple terrorists responsible for the murder of Pearl. Earlier this year, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier talked with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi and had discussed ways to ensure accountability for convicted terrorist Sheikh regarding Pearl's murder case. (ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi.(Getty Images)
Omar Saeed Sheikh was convicted in 2002 for abducting and killing journalist Daniel Pearl in Karachi.(Getty Images)
world news

Daniel Pearl murder accused Omar Sheikh to be moved to govt accommodation

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Shivani
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 12:55 PM IST
Under house arrest, Sheikh will be allowed to meet his family from 8 am to 5 pm. He will be kept under strict surveillance. His access to phones and internet will also be restricted.
READ FULL STORY
US President Joe Biden's administration was "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision", White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters last week.(AP)
US President Joe Biden's administration was "outraged by the Pakistani Supreme Court's decision", White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters last week.(AP)
world news

Daniel Pearl's family to challenge Pakistan murder acquittals

AFP |
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 01:53 PM IST
  • The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the acquittal of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh and three other men last year, triggering outrage from the United States.
READ FULL STORY
Daniel Pearl, who was South Asia bureau chief of The Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped and murdered in Karachi in 2002.(Reuters)
Daniel Pearl, who was South Asia bureau chief of The Wall Street Journal, was kidnapped and murdered in Karachi in 2002.(Reuters)
world news

Daniel Pearl case: US presses Pakistan for ‘accountability’

By Yashwant Raj, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:24 AM IST
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday pressed his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi to ensure “accountability” for Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, who had been convicted over the killing of American journalist Daniel Pearl
READ FULL STORY
A portrait of the Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar at Fleet Street's journalists chapel.(REUTERS)
A portrait of the Wall Street Journal's reporter Daniel Pearl stands with a candle at the altar at Fleet Street's journalists chapel.(REUTERS)
world news

Daniel Pearl murder: Where does the case now stand amid US pressure

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 03:42 PM IST
On Thursday, Pakistan's Supreme Court ordered the release of all accused involved in the murder of American journalist Daniel Pearl.
READ FULL STORY
A file photo of Antony Blinken listening to journalists' questions during a news conference in 2015.(REUTERS)
A file photo of Antony Blinken listening to journalists' questions during a news conference in 2015.(REUTERS)
world news

Blinken dials Pak FM Qureshi, seeks accountability in Daniel Pearl's murder case

PTI | , Washington/islamabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • A State Department Spokesperson said on Friday that Antony Blinken reinforced America’s concern over Pakistan Supreme Court’s ruling acquitting Pearl’s killers. In a strongly-worded statement, he urged Pakistan to explore all legal options to ensure that the killers of Pearl are brought to justice.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP