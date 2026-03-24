'Will paralyse and drown you in Gulf': In new warning to Trump, Iran's 'head for an eye' threat

As the world hopes for an urgent de-escalation in the West Asia region, Iran has issued a fresh warning to the US and President Donald Trump. Speaking to state media, Iran's Military Advisor Mohsen Rezaei has said that the "deadline to save America” is approaching. The military advisor also highlighted Trump's "contradictory behaviour", stating that it will not distract Iran from the "battlefront or the continuation of the fight against the enemy." (IRNA/Reuters)

Rezaei's warning also comes a day after Trump announced that the US will be halting its strikes on Iran's energy strikes and power plants for the next five days. Track latest on the US Iran war

In a televised interview with IRNA, the military advisor to Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei warned that there was not much time left for the US to "rescue itself from its quagmire."

"If you strike our infrastructure, it will no longer be an eye for an eye, it will be a head for an eye; you will be crippled," Rezeai was quoted as saying.

The top Iranian leader further warned Washington that Tehran will "paralyse you and drown you in the Gulf."

In his statement to IRNA, Rezeai also demanded compensation from the United States for the losses amid the ongoing conflict.

"The war will continue until full compensation for losses is paid, all economic sanctions are lifted, and a guarantee is obtained from the United States not to interfere in Iranian affairs. This is the decision of our nation, our leader, and our armed forces," he said.

The military advisor also highlighted Trump's "contradictory behaviour", stating that it will not distract Iran from the "battlefront or the continuation of the fight against the enemy."

The psychological warfare waged by Trump has been exposed. Iran’s steadfastness and resistance have led to confusion among the aggressors and raised doubts about their plans and scenarios. This precious resistance will continue to be the key to victory," he added further.

Pakistan steps up as mediator, offers to host US-Iran talks After Trump claimed he had been in talks with Iran for two days and Tehran contradiction, Pakistan has stepped in as a mediator for the conflict. In a post on X on Tuesday, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offers to host the US and Iran for talks to end the war in Islamabad.

Earlier reports had claimed that Pakistan had spoken with both US and Iranian officials for a possible mediator role. However, Sharif's post on X now confirms the same.

Islamabad's offer comes after Trump said he held “productive talks with top leadership in Iran," which Tehran has dismissed as “fake news and a tactic to manipulate the markets.”