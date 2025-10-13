‘Working beautifully’: Trump's UNGA teleprompter moment makes a comeback in Israel - Watch

Donald Trump's teleprompter moment from last month's UN General Assembly made a comeback at the Knesset in Israel on Monday during US President's address - not for a glitch this time but for an assurance to him that there was none. President Donald Trump arrives to address the Knesset, Israel's parliament(AP)

Amir Ohana, speaker of the Knesset, Israel's unicameral legislature, reminded Donald Trump about the non-functioning teleprompter during his speech at the UN General Assembly and assured him that the prompter in the Israeli Knesset was "working beautifully." Follow Gaza ceasefire news live updates

“What the world needs now is not the pleasers who feed the crocodile in the hope that they will be eaten last like the kind we have seen at the UN General Assembly,” Amir Ohana said on Monday as he welcomed Donald Trump, who is in Israel to celebrate the hostage release by Palestinian militant outfit Hamas, a major breakthrough bringing the fighting in Gaza to a halt.

Ohana then added, “And by the way President Trump, your team has checked the teleprompter, it is working beautifully”.

LISTEN IN

“What the world needs now are more leaders who are brave, resolute, strong and bold, the world needs more Trump,” the speaker then declared.

Trump's UNGA teleprompter moment

During his appearance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last month, Donald Trump encountered an awkward technical hitch when his teleprompter - which he was relying on to deliver his remarks - initially failed to work.

Trump handled it with a mix of humor and accusation. He told the assembly:

“I don’t mind making this speech without a teleprompter, because the teleprompter is not working … I can only say that whoever’s operating this teleprompter is in big trouble,” Trump had said.

Trump later called for an investigation into three “sinister events” at the United Nations headquarters, describing them as a “triple sabotage” during his visit to the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

The incidents, which included a stalled escalator, a malfunctioning teleprompter, and sound issues in the Assembly hall, were highlighted by Trump as deliberate attempts to undermine his appearance.