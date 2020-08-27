Working fast to resolve problem in India, TikTok founder tells employees

world

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 14:03 IST

Chinese software developer Bytedance, which owns TikTok, is moving fast to resolve problems it is facing in India and the US, its founder Zhang Yiming said Thursday, hours after the embattled company’s top executive quit a few months into the job.

“…we are moving fast to find solutions to the problems we face globally, especially in India and the United States,” Beijing-based Zhang told his employees in a letter.

Zhang’s letter was released after the company’s chief executive Kevin Mayer quit TikTok, which has been banned in India and accused by the Donald Trump administration of breaching US’s national security.

Thirty-six-year-old Zhang’s letter seemed an attempt to assuage the worries of those working in the company, which is under increasing international scrutiny for its ties with the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).

“First of all, I want to thank Kevin for joining us when we encountered our biggest challenges—especially in India and the United States,” Zhang wrote in Mandarin.

“Second, I hope everyone understands that we are moving fast to find solutions to the problems we face globally, especially in India and the United States. I can’t say too much now. But I can guarantee that we are looking for solutions that are in line with the interests of users, creators, partners, and employees,” Zhang wrote.

The Indian government banned the popular short-video sharing app TikTok on June 29, two weeks after Indian and Chinese troops violently clashed in eastern Ladakh, causing fatalities on both sides for the first time in decades.

Dozens of other Chinese apps were also banned.

In a statement, New Delhi said the apps were “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

“The compilation of the data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures,” the statement added.

The company denied breaking any law in India.

“TikTok continues to comply with all data privacy and security requirements under Indian law and has not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government,” TikTok India tweeted the statement after the ban.

The company faced new problems in the US weeks after.

In early August, US President Donald Trump threatened to ban TikTok on the basis of national security concerns.

Trump then signed two Presidential executive orders banning US transactions with the Chinese companies that own TikTok and WeChat, owned by Chinese tech giant, Tencent, saying Washington must take “aggressive action” in the interest of national security.

TikTok this week sued the US government over the executive orders.

Until recently, TikTok was one of the most downloaded mobile apps.

According to the report by Sensor Tower, which provides market intelligence and analysis on the mobile app market, said in April that TikTok had crossed the 2 billion-mark.

Of the 2 billion, Indians had downloaded the app 611 million times, the most in the world.