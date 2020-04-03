e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / World Bank to roll out USD 160 billion emergency aid to help nations deal with Covid-19

World Bank to roll out USD 160 billion emergency aid to help nations deal with Covid-19

The board of the Washington-based development lender announced the first set of fast-track crisis funding, with an initial $1.9 billion going to projects in 25 countries, and operations moving forward in another 40 nations, the bank said in a statement.

world Updated: Apr 03, 2020 08:04 IST
Agence France Presse
Agence France Presse
Washington
India will be the largest beneficiary of the first wave of programs with a facility for USD 1 billion, followed by Pakistan with USD 200 million
India will be the largest beneficiary of the first wave of programs with a facility for USD 1 billion, followed by Pakistan with USD 200 million (REUTERS)
         

The World Bank on Thursday approved a plan to roll out USD 160 billion in emergency aid over 15 months to help countries deal with the impact of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The board of the Washington-based development lender announced the first set of fast-track crisis funding, with an initial $1.9 billion going to projects in 25 countries, and operations moving forward in another 40 nations, the bank said in a statement.

“We are working to strengthen developing nations’ ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and shorten the time to economic and social recovery,” said World Bank President David Malpass.

“The poorest and most vulnerable countries will likely be hit the hardest, and our teams around the world remain focused on country-level and regional solutions to address the ongoing crisis.” The bank also is working to redeploy USD 1.7 billion of existing funding, including the use of “catastrophic drawdowns,” a type of emergency credit line.

India will be the largest beneficiary of the first wave of programs with a facility for USD 1 billion, followed by Pakistan with USD 200 million and Afghanistan with a little over USD 100 million, but funding is going to countries on nearly every continent, the bank said.

In addition, the World Bank’s private sector arm, the International Finance Corporation, is providing $8 billion in financing “to help private companies affected by the pandemic and preserve jobs.”

tags
top news
‘April 5, 9 pm’: PM Modi urges people to fight Covid-19 darkness with light
‘April 5, 9 pm’: PM Modi urges people to fight Covid-19 darkness with light
Covid-19 Live: Sensex drops 375.34 pts to 27,889.97 in opening session
Covid-19 Live: Sensex drops 375.34 pts to 27,889.97 in opening session
‘Prepare or suffer’: CDS Gen Rawat delivers blunt message on Covid-19 battle
‘Prepare or suffer’: CDS Gen Rawat delivers blunt message on Covid-19 battle
Coronavirus: How world reached a million cases in 93 days
Coronavirus: How world reached a million cases in 93 days
‘Time was up?’: KP reacts after ‘boss’ Anushka crashes live with Kohli
‘Time was up?’: KP reacts after ‘boss’ Anushka crashes live with Kohli
Government may borrow Rs 40k crore as cash-strapped states seek funds
Government may borrow Rs 40k crore as cash-strapped states seek funds
There was shortage of safety gear, says doctor who tested positive; recovers
There was shortage of safety gear, says doctor who tested positive; recovers
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
17 companies asked to help meet 38mn unit PPE shortfall
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesNizamuddin Coronavirus updateGujarat Covid-19 positive casesYuvraj SinghBhai Nirmal Singh KhalsaKerala Coronavirus CasesIndia Lockdown Day 9iPhone 9Swara BhaskerCovid-19 New Cases in India

don't miss

latest news

india news

world news