World's largest bead collection found in 5,000-year-old Spanish tomb in Montelirio Tholo

A remarkable archaeological discovery in the Montelirio Tholos, a 5,000-year-old megalithic tomb in Valencina de la Concepcion, Seville, has unveiled what researchers describe as the world’s largest collection of ancient beads, totaling over 270,000, according to Science Journal. The study notes that the beads are from the Chalcolithic period (3200–2500 BCE). World's l;argest collection of beads was found in a Spanish tomb(Unsplash)

The Montelirio Tholos, a 39-meter-wide subterranean tomb constructed around 3000 BCE, was excavated between 2007 and 2010 by a team led by Leonardo García Sanjuan from the University of Seville.

The tomb, part of the Valencina-Castilleja necropolis, contained the remains of at least 25 individuals, likely high-status members of a Copper Age community, alongside an unprecedented array of grave goods, the Science Journal website states.

It further adds that 270,000 beads, primarily made from shell, amber, calcite, and greenstone, some strung together, were discovered. These beads range from 1 to 10 millimeters in diameter.

“A small group of 90 beads was found in the upper level of the second chamber (Structure 10.049), in connection with a rock crystal blade dagger, of whose ivory handle the beads are believed to have been a decoration,” the blog reads.

The study said that among the remains found in the Montelirio tomb, 15 of the 20 identified individuals were women.

The Montelirio Tholos, dated to 2875–2700 BCE via radiocarbon analysis, aligns with the Copper Age’s transition to complex societies, Science Journal states.

“A multi-analytical study undertaken over the past 5 years—including a meticulous quantification of the collection, the characterization of the raw materials, radiocarbon dating and chronometric statistical modeling, morphometric analysis, phytolith analysis, experimental work and contextual analysis—reveals several previously unidentified aspects of these remarkable creations. This includes the role of the attires as sumptuary attributes heavily loaded of symbolism, used by a selected group of women of high social significance.”