World's most polluted city has an AQI of 394. It's not Delhi

Lahore, Pakistan's cultural hub, has earned the unfortunate title of the world's most polluted city, with an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 394. This hazardous level of pollution poses severe health risks, including coughing, breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and skin infections, affecting countless residents. Student rides a bicycle to school amid dense smog in Lahore.(Reuters)

The AQI is a measure of the concentration of various pollutants in the air. An AQI above 100 is considered unhealthy and above 150 “very unhealthy”.

The primary culprits behind this smog crisis are crop residue burning and industrial emissions. To combat this, the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has launched the 'Anti-Smog Squad' to educate farmers about alternative methods for residue disposal and promote the use of super seeders.

"Yesterday Lahore was declared the most polluted city in the world. We have taken a number of initiatives to address the matter and now we are planning for an artificial rain in the city," Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told reporters in Lahore on Tuesday.

Smog - the moniker for combination of smoke and fog - is a specific phenomenon that occurs when certain polluting microparticles mix with cold, moist air and hang close to the ground, reducing visibility and causing health issues.

Pak's initiatives to combat pollution

- Artificial Rain: Planned to mitigate smog impact

- Anti-Smog Squad: Educating farmers and promoting sustainable practices

- Environmental Education: Included in the province's curriculum

- Climate Diplomacy: Collaboration with India to address transborder smog issues

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that the positive effects of these measures will be visible in 8-10 years, urging farmers to avoid burning crop residues, which harms both crops and children's health.

The Punjab government has declared a war on smog, recognizing the urgent need for action. With Lahore's AQI exceeding 150, considered "very unhealthy," immediate solutions are crucial.

Early this month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had called for “climate diplomacy” with India to mitigate smog impact in the province.

Both sides should undertake joint efforts to combat smog, she said, adding that stubble burning in India's Punjab impacts across the border because of air direction.

"This issue needs to be taken up with India forthwith,” she said.