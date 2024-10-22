Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

World's most polluted city has an AQI of 394. It's not Delhi

ByHT News Desk
Oct 22, 2024 04:48 PM IST

With an alarming AQI of 394, Lahore is now the most polluted city globally. 

Lahore, Pakistan's cultural hub, has earned the unfortunate title of the world's most polluted city, with an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 394. This hazardous level of pollution poses severe health risks, including coughing, breathing difficulties, eye irritation, and skin infections, affecting countless residents.

Student rides a bicycle to school amid dense smog in Lahore.(Reuters)
Student rides a bicycle to school amid dense smog in Lahore.(Reuters)

The AQI is a measure of the concentration of various pollutants in the air. An AQI above 100 is considered unhealthy and above 150 “very unhealthy”.

The primary culprits behind this smog crisis are crop residue burning and industrial emissions. To combat this, the Punjab government, led by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, has launched the 'Anti-Smog Squad' to educate farmers about alternative methods for residue disposal and promote the use of super seeders.

"Yesterday Lahore was declared the most polluted city in the world. We have taken a number of initiatives to address the matter and now we are planning for an artificial rain in the city," Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari told reporters in Lahore on Tuesday.

Smog - the moniker for combination of smoke and fog - is a specific phenomenon that occurs when certain polluting microparticles mix with cold, moist air and hang close to the ground, reducing visibility and causing health issues.

Pak's initiatives to combat pollution

- Artificial Rain: Planned to mitigate smog impact

- Anti-Smog Squad: Educating farmers and promoting sustainable practices

- Environmental Education: Included in the province's curriculum

- Climate Diplomacy: Collaboration with India to address transborder smog issues

Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb emphasized that the positive effects of these measures will be visible in 8-10 years, urging farmers to avoid burning crop residues, which harms both crops and children's health.

The Punjab government has declared a war on smog, recognizing the urgent need for action. With Lahore's AQI exceeding 150, considered "very unhealthy," immediate solutions are crucial.

Early this month, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had called for “climate diplomacy” with India to mitigate smog impact in the province.

Both sides should undertake joint efforts to combat smog, she said, adding that stubble burning in India's Punjab impacts across the border because of air direction.

"This issue needs to be taken up with India forthwith,” she said.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election, politics,crime, along with national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //