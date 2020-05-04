e-paper
Home / World News / Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million: Report

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million: Report

At least 3,500,517 infections and 246,893 deaths have been recorded globally.

world Updated: May 04, 2020 10:00 IST
Agence France-Presse | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Paris
Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 3.5 million on Monday
Coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 3.5 million on Monday(Reuters image)
         

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 3.5 million on Monday, with three quarters of them in Europe and the United States, an AFP tally based on official sources showed.

At least 3,500,517 infections and 246,893 deaths have been recorded globally. Europe is the continent most affected with more than 1.5 million cases and over 143,000 fatalities.

The United States has registered more than 1.1 million cases and 67,000 deaths.

The numbers around the world reflect only a fraction of the real figures as many countries test only serious cases.

Congress will pay for rail travel of every needy migrant worker: Sonia Gandhi
PM Modi to take part in NAM meeting on Covid-19 today
India’s Covid-19 cases cross 42,000-mark, death toll goes up to 1,373
Nearly 12,000 Covid-19 patients recover in India, daily testing capacity rises fivefold
Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 3.5 million: Report
Would’ve given my life for him: Gambhir recalls Aus series to credit legend
What you need to know before driving in Red Zones from today
Apple iPhone 12 price leaked, hints it to be cheaper than iPhone 11
