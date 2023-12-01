Would have 'preferred' truce extension in Gaza: What Kremlin said
Dec 01, 2023 03:12 PM IST
Israel-Hamas War: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would "continue efforts" to secure the release of Russian citizens taken hostage.
The Kremlin said Friday it had hoped for an extension of the pause in the fighting between Israel and Hamas militants, as combat resumed with strikes across the territory of Gaza.
"We would certainly have preferred to see news of another extension of the humanitarian pause," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding that Moscow would "continue efforts" to secure the release of Russian citizens taken hostage.
