Home / World News / Xi Jinping nominates Li Qiang as candidate for China's next Premier: Report

Xi Jinping nominates Li Qiang as candidate for China's next Premier: Report

world news
Updated on Mar 11, 2023 07:30 AM IST

Xi Jinping nominates Li Qiang as candidate for China's Premier: Report

China's President Xi Jinping (R) is congrated by Politburo Standing Committee member Li Qiang after being re-elected as president for a third term during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on March 10, 2023. (AFP)
China's President Xi Jinping (R) is congrated by Politburo Standing Committee member Li Qiang after being re-elected as president for a third term during the third plenary session of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on March 10, 2023. (AFP)
Reuters |

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday nominated Li Qiang, 63, to become premier during the ongoing annual meeting of China's rubber-stamp parliament, a role charged with managing the world's second-largest economy.

Also read: Xi Jinping handed third term: Chinese president for whom ‘God is Communist Party'

Li, the former Communist Party chief of Shanghai, China's largest city, will replace Li Keqiang, who is retiring during the National People's Congress session that ends on Monday, after serving two five-year terms.

Li Qiang is a close ally of Xi, serving as his chief of staff between 2004 and 2007, when Xi was provincial party secretary of eastern China's Zhejiang province.

He was put on track for premier in October, when he was appointed to the number-two role on the Politburo Standing Committee during the once-in-five-years Communist Party Congress.

Xi is installing a slate of loyalists in key positions amid the biggest government reshuffle in a decade, as a generation of more reform-minded officials retires and Xi further consolidates power after being elected president for an unprecedented third term on Friday.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
china xi jinping
china xi jinping
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out