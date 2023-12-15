Yemeni rebel forces attack Israel-bound cargo ship in Red Sea

A cargo ship in the Red Sea was struck by a projectile launched from rebel-controlled Yemen, according to reports from a US official, AFP reported on Friday. This incident marks the latest in a series of attacks in the region. The ongoing conflict in Yemen has resulted in various security concerns and has seen repeated instances of projectiles targeting ships in the strategically significant Red Sea. The situation highlights the continued volatility and risks associated with the conflict in Yemen, posing challenges for maritime security in the region. Ships seen at Saleef port in the western Red Sea Hodeida province.(AFP File)

"We are aware that something launched from a Houthi-controlled region of Yemen struck this vessel which was damaged, and there was a report of a fire," the US defence official told AFP. The container ship, owned by the German transport company Hapag-Lloyd, experienced physical damage from an aerial attack, as reported by the private intelligence firm Ambrey.

The incident occurred north of the Yemeni coastal city of Mocha. This adds a specific detail to the previous information, emphasising that the cargo ship involved belongs to Hapag-Lloyd and suffered damage from an aerial attack near Mocha, underscoring the targeted nature of the strike. The ongoing conflict in Yemen continues to pose significant threats to maritime security in the region.

"The projectile reportedly hit the port side of the vessel and one container fell overboard due to the impact. The projectile caused a fire on deck" that was reported over radio, Ambrey said.

Iran-backed rebels have declared their intention to target any ships heading to Israel, regardless of nationality. In response to this threat, they have been carrying out near-daily attacks, although many have been unsuccessful. The situation has prompted the deployment of US, French, and British warships in the area to patrol and protect vessels. These naval forces have been actively intercepting and neutralizing incoming threats, successfully shooting down several missiles aimed at ships in the region. The increased militarisation and ongoing tensions in the Red Sea underscore the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the area.

