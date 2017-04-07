 64th National Film Awards: Here’s the complete list of winners | bollywood | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 07, 2017-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

64th National Film Awards: Here’s the complete list of winners

While Shoojit Sircar’s Pink won the best film on social issues, Rajesh Mapuskar’s Ventilator grabbed the prize for best direction.

bollywood Updated: Apr 07, 2017 14:37 IST
HT Correspondent
Neerja

Ashutosh Gowariker-starrer Ventilator won for best direction while Amitabh Bachchan’s Pink was judged the best film on social issues.

The 64th National Film Awards were announced on Friday. Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar were among the big winners. While Sonam’s Neerja was declared the Best Hindi Film of 2016, Rustom won Akshay Kumar the Best Actor award.

Read more

But they were not the only winners. Here’s the complete list of winners:

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Sathamanam Bhavathi
Best stunt choreography - Peter Hein (Pulimurugan)
Best Children’s Film - Dhanak (Hindi)
Best Film on social issue - Pink
Best Direction - Rajesh (Ventilator)
Best Actor - Akhay Kumar (Rustom)
Best Actress - Surabhi Lakshmi (Minnaminungu)
Best Supporting Actress - Zaira Wasim (Dangal)
Best Child Artist - Adhish Praveen (Kunju Daivam), Saj (Noor Islam), Manohara (Railway Children)
Best Male Playback Singer - Sundara Iyer (Joker)

Read more


Best Female Playback Singer - Thume jaake
Best Screenplay (original) - Syam Pushkaran (Maheshinte Prathikaram)
Best Screenplay (adapted) - Sanjay Krishnaji patel (Dashakriya)
Best Editing - Rameshwar Ventilator
Sound designer - Jayadevan (Kaadu Pookunna Neram)
Best production design - 24
Best Costume Designer - Sachin (Marathi film)
Best Environmental film including agriculture - The Tiger who crossed the line
Best Make-up Artist - MK Ramakrishna
Best Music Direction - Babu Padmanabha (Kannada Lama)
Special Mention - Kadvi Hawa Mukthi bhava (Hindi)
Special Jury award for Mohanlal for Pulimurugan, Janatha Garage and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

Read more

Best feature films in regional languages

Madipur (Tulu)
Joker (Tamil)
Wrongside Raju Gujarati
Pelli Chupulu (Telugu)
Dashakriya (Marathi)
Bisarjan’ (Bengali)
Maheshinte Prathikaram (Malayalam)
Ke Sara Sara (Konkini)
Reservation (Kannada)
Neerja (Hindi)

tags

more from bollywood

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you