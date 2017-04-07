64th National Film Awards: Here’s the complete list of winners

The 64th National Film Awards were announced on Friday. Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar were among the big winners. While Sonam’s Neerja was declared the Best Hindi Film of 2016, Rustom won Akshay Kumar the Best Actor award.
But they were not the only winners. Here’s the complete list of winners:
Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment - Sathamanam Bhavathi
Best stunt choreography - Peter Hein (Pulimurugan)
Best Children’s Film - Dhanak (Hindi)
Best Film on social issue - Pink
Best Direction - Rajesh (Ventilator)
Best Actor - Akhay Kumar (Rustom)
Best Actress - Surabhi Lakshmi (Minnaminungu)
Best Supporting Actress - Zaira Wasim (Dangal)
Best Child Artist - Adhish Praveen (Kunju Daivam), Saj (Noor Islam), Manohara (Railway Children)
Best Male Playback Singer - Sundara Iyer (Joker)
Best Female Playback Singer - Thume jaake
Best Screenplay (original) - Syam Pushkaran (Maheshinte Prathikaram)
Best Screenplay (adapted) - Sanjay Krishnaji patel (Dashakriya)
Best Editing - Rameshwar Ventilator
Sound designer - Jayadevan (Kaadu Pookunna Neram)
Best production design - 24
Best Costume Designer - Sachin (Marathi film)
Best Environmental film including agriculture - The Tiger who crossed the line
Best Make-up Artist - MK Ramakrishna
Best Music Direction - Babu Padmanabha (Kannada Lama)
Special Mention - Kadvi Hawa Mukthi bhava (Hindi)
Special Jury award for Mohanlal for Pulimurugan, Janatha Garage and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol
Best feature films in regional languages
Madipur (Tulu)
Joker (Tamil)
Wrongside Raju Gujarati
Pelli Chupulu (Telugu)
Dashakriya (Marathi)
Bisarjan’ (Bengali)
Maheshinte Prathikaram (Malayalam)
Ke Sara Sara (Konkini)
Reservation (Kannada)
Neerja (Hindi)