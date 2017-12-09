HT-Nielsen Top 10: Durjoy Datta’s The Boy With a Broken Heart tops fiction list
Here’s your weekly digest of the best-selling fiction, non-fiction and children’s books.books Updated: Dec 09, 2017 12:53 IST
Durjoy Datta’s The Boy With a Broken Heart managed to displace Dan Brown’s Origin for the number one spot in the bestselling fiction list. Origin now holds second place, while Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist is at number three, Amish’s Sita is at number four, and Jeffery Archer’s Tell Tale is at number five.
- The Boy with a Broken Heart, Durjoy Dutta
- Origin: (Robert Langdon Book 5),
Dan Brown
- The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho
- Sita: The Warrior of Mithila,
Amish Tripathi
- Tell Tale, Jeffrey Archer
- One Indian Girl,
Chetan Bhagat
- The Boy Who Loved, Durjoy Datta
- This Love that Feels Right..., Ravinder Singh
- The Rooster Bar, John Grisham
- The Immortals of Meluha, Amish Tripathi
- Inside Parliament: Views from the Front Row, Derek O’Brien
- The Power of your Subconscious Mind, Dr Joseph Murphy
- Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill
- I Do What I Do, Raghuram G. Rajan
- The Secret, Rhonda Byrne
- Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari
- Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki
- The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, Robin S.Sharma
- Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Sadhguru
- Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft’s Soul and Imagine a Bet, Satya Nadella
Derek O’Brien’s Inside Parliament hold the number one position in the non-fiction category this week. Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind ranks at number two, while Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich ranks number three on the list. Raghuram Rajan’s I Do What I do stands at number four.
In the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway continues to top. The second, third and fourth position too, remain unchanged. They are held by John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down, JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune respectively. It is followed by Peppa Pig: Little Library.
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (Book 12)
- Turtles All the Way Down, John Green
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, J.K. Rowling
- The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy
- Peppa Pig: Little Library
- Timeless Tales from Panchatantra, Om Books
- 365 Pancharantra Stories
- The Best of Panchatantra, Rungeen Singh
- 365 Bedtime Stories
- The Best of Jataka Tales, Rungeen Singh
Timeless Tales from Panchatantra is at the number one position on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing this week too. The second place is secured by 365 Panchatantra stories, while The Best of Panchatantra and 365 Bedtime Stories come in at third and fourth place respectively. It is followed by The Best of Jataka Tales.
