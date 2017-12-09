HT-Nielsen Top 10: Durjoy Datta’s The Boy With a Broken Heart tops fiction list

Durjoy Datta’s The Boy With a Broken Heart managed to displace Dan Brown’s Origin for the number one spot in the bestselling fiction list. Origin now holds second place, while Paulo Coelho’s The Alchemist is at number three, Amish’s Sita is at number four, and Jeffery Archer’s Tell Tale is at number five.

Top - 10 Fiction Titles

Durjoy Dutta Origin: (Robert Langdon Book 5),

Dan Brown

The Alchemist, Paulo Coelho

Sita: The Warrior of Mithila, Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi

Tell Tale, Jeffrey Archer

One Indian Girl, Chetan Bhagat

Chetan Bhagat

The Boy Who Loved, Durjoy Datta

This Love that Feels Right..., Ravinder Singh

The Rooster Bar, John Grisham

The Immortals of Meluha, Amish Tripathi

Top-10 Non-Fiction Trade Titles

Inside Parliament: Views from the Front Row, Derek O'Brien

The Power of your Subconscious Mind, Dr Joseph Murphy

Think and Grow Rich, Napoleon Hill

I Do What I Do, Raghuram G. Rajan

The Secret, Rhonda Byrne

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, Yuval Noah Harari

Rich Dad Poor Dad, Robert T. Kiyosaki

The Monk Who Sold His Ferrari, Robin S.Sharma

Inner Engineering: A Yogi's Guide to Joy, Sadhguru

Hit Refresh: The Quest to Rediscover Microsoft's Soul and Imagine a Bet, Satya Nadella

Derek O’Brien’s Inside Parliament hold the number one position in the non-fiction category this week. Dr Joseph Murphy’s The Power of Your Subconscious Mind ranks at number two, while Napolean Hill’s Think and Grow Rich ranks number three on the list. Raghuram Rajan’s I Do What I do stands at number four.

In the list of bestselling children’s books by international publishers, Jeff Kinney’s new Wimpy Kid book, The Getaway continues to top. The second, third and fourth position too, remain unchanged. They are held by John Green’s Turtles All The Way Down, JK Rowling’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Geronimo Stilton’s The Dragon of Fortune respectively. It is followed by Peppa Pig: Little Library.

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- International Publisher

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Getaway (Book 12)

Turtles All the Way Down, John Green

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, J.K. Rowling

The Dragon of Fortune (Geronimo Stilton and the Kingdom of Fantasy

Peppa Pig: Little Library

Top-5 Children, Young Adult & Educational Titles- Indian Publisher

Timeless Tales from Panchatantra, Om Books

365 Pancharantra Stories

The Best of Panchatantra, Rungeen Singh

365 Bedtime Stories

The Best of Jataka Tales, Rungeen Singh

Timeless Tales from Panchatantra is at the number one position on the list of best-selling children’s books in Indian publishing this week too. The second place is secured by 365 Panchatantra stories, while The Best of Panchatantra and 365 Bedtime Stories come in at third and fourth place respectively. It is followed by The Best of Jataka Tales.

