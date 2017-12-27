Hugh Jackman takes over commentary duty during Ashes Test. Watch video

Celebrated actor Hugh Jackman, who is famous for playing Wolverine in the X-Men movie series, enthralled cricket lovers with his commentary skills on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The 49-year old Australian star joined host broadcasters in the commentary box for a short duration on the first day of ongoing fourth Ashes Test between Australia and England at the MCG. (Ashes 4th Test Day 2 SCORECARD)

Jackman, whose love for cricket is well known, underlined his knowledge of the game by providing a lucid description of the on-field events.

Jackman’s commentary stint earned him appreciation from cricket lovers as they took to social media to display their love for the versatile actor. Some termed the Hollywood great a better commentator than some of the present day commentators, while some even went on to urge him to take up a job in cricket broadcasting after retiring from films.

Just when you think Hugh Jackman can't be any more annoyingly good at stuff, turns out he's a better than average cricket commentator. #ashes — Dominic Hughes (@dom_hughes) December 26, 2017

Seems fair that if Hugh Jackman is in the box then Bill Lawry is in the next Wolverine. #ashes — adam rozenbachs (@arozenbachs) December 26, 2017

This is not the first time that Jackman has been a part of a broadcasting event in cricket. During the 2010 Ashes, he was filmed facing six balls from former Australian spinner Shane Warne.

Hugh Jackman will next be seen in American period musical drama film ‘The Greatest Showman’, which is set to be released in India this Friday.