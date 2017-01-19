Delhi: NRI woman killed as car crashes into street pole near AIIMS

A 65-year-old NRI woman was killed in a road accident near AIIMS in south Delhi on Wednesday.

Police said the victim, identified as Sushma Dua, lived with her husband and son in Australia. She had come to India a week ago and was staying at a relative’s house in Meerut.

On Wednesday, the incident took place when Dua was on her way to attend a wedding in Gurgaon with her sister and her brother-in-law when the accident took place around 3.30 pm.

The car they were riding in reportedly first hit a road divider and then rammed into a street pole. Some passers by immediately rushed to help the occupants of the car and informed the police.

“Dua was sitting in the front seat of the car. She sustained severe head injuries and died during treatment. Her family in Australia has been informed. The car driver, Anil Kumar (41), has been arrested,” said a senior police officer.

A case under section 279 (rash driving) has been registered against Kumar at Hauz Khas police station.

Dua’s post mortem was conducted at AIIMS Trauma Centre. Her final rites will be conducted in Australia, police said.

In a separate road accident on Wednesday, a man was injured after his car allegedly hit a truck in south Delhi’s Saket. The incident took place around 11pm. The car occupant was injured and the front portion of his vehicle damaged. Police said no case had been registered in the incident.

In a third accident, a sub-inspector was injured when his bike was hit by a car in south east Delhi’s Govindpuri on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the victim, Navneet Kumar, who is posted at Govindpuri police station, was riding his bike. Police said Kumar’s bike collided head-on with a Swift Dzire car. Sub-inspector Kumar sustained severe head injuries in the incident and was rushed to Batra hospital.

“A case has been registered under sections 279 (rash driving) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC. The car has been traced and the driver, Prakash Garkoti (44), has been arrested. Garkoti is a resident of Govindpuri,” said deputy commissioner of police (south east) Romil Baniya.

