Nursery admission process starts in Delhi, no clarity on criteria in 300 schools

The process for admission to nursery in Delhi’s private schools started on Monday, but parents were confused about the eligibility criteria in many sought-after schools.

Not sure how the rules differ this year, parents started arriving at schools early in the morning even though the application process is mostly online.

Delhi government has put on hold admissions in 298 private unaided schools built on land given by the Delhi Development Authority. The government wants that admission to these schools should be based on neighbourhood - the distance between an applicant’s home and the school. Guideline for the same is awaited. Rest of the 1400 private schools in the city can fix their own parameters of admission.

“I read in the papers that many schools will have a different admission criterion. But I have no clue which schools are these,” said Praveen Lohia, a resident of Ghitorni, who came to enquire about the process at Delhi Public School in south Delhi’s Vasant Kunj - one of the schools built on DDA land.

Lohia had taken the day off to collect forms from as many schools as possible. “For my elder son, I had applied to 20 schools but he did not get through in any. So this time, I cannot afford to take any chance. I expect things to get more chaotic with various rules,” he said.

In east Delhi, Sunil Jain of Indraprastha Extension turned up at Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar only to return without an application form or any information about it.

“After reaching here, I was told that the school has not yet started the admission process. I wonder why the nursery admission rules keep changing every year,” he said. The school staff said many parents have been visiting since morning but they are still waiting for further directions from the government.

“We send them back asking them to check the admission details online. Till a government order comes, we have to wait,” said an official at Amity International School in Saket.

Parents, who wanted to apply under the Economically Weaker Section/disadvantaged (EWS/DG) category, had a different set of challenges. For instance, Noor Hasan, a father of a three-year-old girl was unaware that the admission for the category is centralised and online. “How will we fill online form? I do not even have a smartphone. Government should provide some facility for us,” said Hasan.

The application process will last till January 23 but parents are on their toes. Several parents HT spoke to on Monday said they had checked the websites for information and the form but wanted to visit the school just to be sure about the process. “I know the forms are online but I wanted to personally visit the school and check the criteria. My husband is an alumni of the school so I hope my son gets admission here,” said Neha, a resident of Karol Bagh. She was at Bal Bharati School, Pusa Road in west Delhi.